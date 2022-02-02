Winter storm cancels more than 4,000 US flights over 2 days

Tomorrow is shaping up to be one of the worst days for air travel of the last year with more than 40% of flights already canceled at more than a dozen major US airports from Texas to Ohio due to a storm system working its way through the Midwest and South.

FlightAware data shows that US airlines have already canceled more than 2,600 flights on Thursday, making it the 10th worst day for air travel of the last year.

So far, more than 2,100 Wednesday flights have been canceled nationwide with mega-hub Chicago O’Hare and St. Louis hit the hardest by flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines says it suspended operations in St. Louis today and is suspending operations in Dallas tomorrow.

FlightAware said 92% of Thursday departures have been canceled at Dallas Love Field, home of Southwest’s headquarters. Southwest Airlines has canceled a total of 23% of Thursday flights nationwide.

More context: Nearly one-third of all Thursday departures from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have been canceled.

The airport is the largest hub for American Airlines, which so far has canceled 8% of its schedule.