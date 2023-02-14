Police identify suspected shooter and say a weapon has been recovered
The suspect in the Michigan State University shooting has been identified as Anthony McRae, according to Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief at the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.
"We would like to thank you or community for their help. Because of our quick release of the photograph from the campus security cameras and help from our community, it was a caller's tip that led law enforcement to that suspect in the city of Lansing," he added.
Rozman also told reporters that a weapon was recovered, and said that while he cannot confirm any location, law enforcement is aware that there was a search warrant executed on a residence that was connected to the suspect in this case.
7 min ago
All 3 victims killed were MSU students, police say
All three of the deceased victims in the Michigan State University shooting were students, the school's interim deputy chief Chris Rozman confirmed Tuesday.
All five injured are students as well, Rozman said.
Officials will release names later today, he added.
5 min ago
Michigan lawmaker says she is "filled with rage" following another mass shooting
"As a representative of Oxford, Michigan, I cannot believe that I am here again doing this 15 months later," the Democratic lawmkaer said at a news conference Tuesday. "And I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools."
The Michigan lawmaker went on to call out the lack of progress on gun violence.
"I would say that you either care about protecting kids or you don't," Slotkin said. "You either care about having an open honest conversation about what is going on in our society, or you don't. But please don't tell me you care about the safety of children if you are not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary."
9 min ago
All 5 injured in MSU shooting remain in critical condition, doctor says
Five injured individuals who were brought to the hospital after the deadly shooting at the Michigan State University remain in critical condition, according to Denny Martin, chief medical officer at E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan.
Four of those individuals did require surgical intervention to treat their injuries, Martin said at Tuesday's news conference.
One individual did not, and was taken to the critical care unit.
Martin said he's "proud of everyone" on his team for treating the victims, "amazingly well."
CNN's Michelle Watson contributed reporting to this post.
18 min ago
Michigan governor on US gun violence: "We cannot keep living like this"
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the cycle of American gun violence during a news briefing Tuesday morning, following a deadly shooting at Michigan State University last night.
"We know this is a uniquely American problem," Whitmer said.
She acknowledged that today is the fifth anniversary of the Parkland shooting in Florida, where 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.
"Looking back at a year marked by shootings at grocery stores, parades, and so many other ordinary, everyday situations, we cannot keep living like this," she said.
"Our children are scared to go to school. People feel unsafe in their houses of worship or local stores. Too many of us scan rooms for for exits when we enter them, and many of us have gone through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to," she said.
"Words are not good enough. We must act, and we will," the governor added.
23 min ago
"Our Spartan community is reeling today," Michigan governor says
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the entire Spartan community at Michigan State University is "reeling" after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
"We mourn the loss of beautiful souls today, and pray for those who are continuing to fight for their lives," she said at the news briefing.
"Every student and staff member should know that Michiganders and Americans are thinking of them today," she added.
30 min ago
NOW: Authorities share updates on the Michigan State University shooting in a news conference
Authorities are holding a news briefing about the shooting at Michigan State University where at least three people died and five were wounded.
39 min ago
City of East Lansing offices closed to public following shooting
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
City offices in East Lansing are closed to the public on Tuesday following a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus on Monday night.
In a tweet, the city said that "community members are advised that @CityofEL offices will be closed to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The #EastLansing Hannah Community Center will have a delayed opening @ 8 a.m. and drop-in counseling services will be available for the community beginning at 9 a.m.”
“The City of East Lansing is mourning the devastating shooting that occurred on the campus of Michigan State University," Interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro said in a statement.
“We extend our gratitude to our brave first responders who quickly responded to MSU’s campus. Against every natural instinct they ran towards the sound of danger, seeking not their own wellbeing, but instead to protect and serve those in need,” Talifarro said.
The city stands “shoulder to shoulder” with everyone impacted by the shooting, Talifarro added. “Please know that you’re not alone in your grief. We stand with you and will be here as we seek to heal as a community.”
35 min ago
“I will never forget the screams of my classmates,” MSU shooting survivor says
She said she immediately dropped to the floor along with her classmates as someone yelled there was a shooter, she told NBC’s "Today" show on Tuesday.
“And at that moment, I thought I was going to die. I was so scared. I didn't cry. Which is surprising for me. I just like kind of kept quiet and I called my mom,” she said.
For Claire's mother, Natalie, getting that phone call was her "worst nightmare." Hearing gunshots and screaming while on the phone with her daughter, she said she got into her car and started driving toward the campus.
Remember: The first report of shots fired came at 8:18 p.m. ET from Berkey Hall, an academic building on the northern end of campus. Officers responded to the building within minutes and found several shooting victims, including two who died, MSU police said Monday.
Papoulias said the shooter had come in through a back door of the classroom.
“He came through the back, and he just started attacking people. And I will never forget the screams of my classmates as they were screaming in pain for help,” she said.
Some "brave classmates" were helping out the ones who were shot while other classmates got a window open, which is how she escaped and "just ran for my life," she said.
“If it weren't for my classmates helping everyone, I don't think that we would have all made it," the sophomore said.