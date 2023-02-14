The suspect in the Michigan State University shooting has been identified as Anthony McRae, according to Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief at the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.

"We would like to thank you or community for their help. Because of our quick release of the photograph from the campus security cameras and help from our community, it was a caller's tip that led law enforcement to that suspect in the city of Lansing," he added.

Rozman also told reporters that a weapon was recovered, and said that while he cannot confirm any location, law enforcement is aware that there was a search warrant executed on a residence that was connected to the suspect in this case.