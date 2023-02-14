Authorities are holding a news briefing about the shooting at Michigan State University where at least three people died and five were wounded.
At least 3 dead in mass shooting at Michigan State University
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN
NOW: Authorities share updates on the Michigan State University shooting in a news conference
City of East Lansing offices closed to public following shooting
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
City offices in East Lansing are closed to the public on Tuesday following a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus on Monday night.
In a tweet, the city said that "community members are advised that @CityofEL offices will be closed to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The #EastLansing Hannah Community Center will have a delayed opening @ 8 a.m. and drop-in counseling services will be available for the community beginning at 9 a.m.”
“The City of East Lansing is mourning the devastating shooting that occurred on the campus of Michigan State University," Interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro said in a statement.
“We extend our gratitude to our brave first responders who quickly responded to MSU’s campus. Against every natural instinct they ran towards the sound of danger, seeking not their own wellbeing, but instead to protect and serve those in need,” Talifarro said.
The city stands “shoulder to shoulder” with everyone impacted by the shooting, Talifarro added. “Please know that you’re not alone in your grief. We stand with you and will be here as we seek to heal as a community.”
“I will never forget the screams of my classmates,” MSU shooting survivor says
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Claire Papoulias was in class on Monday night in Berkey Hall when she heard gunshots on the campus of Michigan State University.
She said she immediately dropped to the floor along with her classmates as someone yelled there was a shooter, she told NBC’s "Today" show on Tuesday.
“And at that moment, I thought I was going to die. I was so scared. I didn't cry. Which is surprising for me. I just like kind of kept quiet and I called my mom,” she said.
For Claire's mother, Natalie, getting that phone call was her "worst nightmare." Hearing gunshots and screaming while on the phone with her daughter, she said she got into her car and started driving toward the campus.
Remember: The first report of shots fired came at 8:18 p.m. ET from Berkey Hall, an academic building on the northern end of campus. Officers responded to the building within minutes and found several shooting victims, including two who died, MSU police said Monday.
Papoulias said the shooter had come in through a back door of the classroom.
“He came through the back, and he just started attacking people. And I will never forget the screams of my classmates as they were screaming in pain for help,” she said.
Some "brave classmates" were helping out the ones who were shot while other classmates got a window open, which is how she escaped and "just ran for my life," she said.
“If it weren't for my classmates helping everyone, I don't think that we would have all made it," the sophomore said.
Gov. Whitmer says she is "devastated" after deadly shooting at Michigan State University
From CNN's Michelle Watson
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is "devastated" after a mass shooting at Michigan State University left three dead and five injured.
Calling MSU a "special place for so many," she says the Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are also devastated by the news.
"Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them," she said in a news release from her office said Tuesday. “It doesn’t have to be this way."
Whitmer called the mass shootings "a uniquely American problem," and added, "we should not, we cannot, accept living like this."
Michigan State University officials to hold briefing at 8 a.m. ET
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Officials at Michigan State University will hold a briefing at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday.
“The next media briefing will take place at 8 a.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development — 3535 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI 48910,” according to a tweet from MSU Police and Public Safety.
Three people died and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire on campus Monday night. The 43-year old suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Biden spoke with Gov. Whitmer last night about the MSU shooting
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University ahead of a call with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a White House official.
MSU student describes terrifying scene on campus
From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy
Michigan State University student Chris Trush told CNN he witnessed a number of people running out of the student union, a congregation spot for students on campus, shortly before an emergency alert went out informing them of a shooting on campus.
Michigan State University Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed in a press conference on Monday evening that the MSU Union was the second location where the shooting occurred.
Trush said he was watching television just after 8 p.m. ET in his apartment when he saw two police cars speeding down Grand River Avenue.
He said that he did not hear any police shots.
Shortly after, he said he saw a fire truck and a few ambulances also speed down the road. He later saw people running outside of the union building.
“That’s when I knew something’s really up,” he said.
He said it didn’t quite click what was happening at first. But when he saw dozens of police begin to swarm the area with long rifles, that’s when he realized what it was: a shooting.
Minutes later at 8:31 p.m. ET, he received a text from MSU Emergency Alerts warning him of the shooting. At 8:32 p.m. ET, he received an email alert from MSU saying the same thing.
He then locked his door and saw droves of police arriving near his window. There was a significant police presence outside his apartment — about 30 plus police cars, he said.
He added that it was a scary feeling knowing there was a potential killer on the loose.
“I’m obviously not going to go outside for the next couple of days,” he said.
The suspect: Michigan State University police said Monday evening that the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The 43-year-old suspect is not affiliated with the university, officials said.
Bodies of deceased victims found in 2 separate locations at Michigan State University, authorities say
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The bodies of the victims killed in Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University were found in two separate locations, authorities said.
During an early morning press conference, Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said two of the deceased victims were located at Berkey Hall and the third fatality was at the student union.
It is unclear where the five injured victims were shot, Rozman said.
Rozman was also unable to provide specific details on the exact number of students in those buildings at the time of the shooting.
Suspect identified as 43-year-old male not affiliated with Michigan State University, police says
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The suspect in Monday night's shooting on the campus of Michigan State University has no affiliation with the school, police said during an early morning press conference.
Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety, said the suspect is a 43-year-old male who has no ties to the school.
No other details were provided about the suspect.
Three people were killed and five others were injured during the shooting.
The five victims remain in critical condition at a nearby hospital, Rozman said.
"We are devastated at the loss of life," Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff said.
Authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting.
"I know that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody's mind. We will do our best to determine that, but at this time we have no idea," Rozman said.