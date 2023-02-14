Bodies of deceased victims found in 2 separate locations at Michigan State University, authorities say

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University late Monday evening. (Al Goldis/AP)

The bodies of the victims killed in Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University were found in two separate locations, authorities said.

During an early morning press conference, Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said two of the deceased victims were located at Berkey Hall and the third fatality was at the student union.

It is unclear where the five injured victims were shot, Rozman said.

Rozman was also unable to provide specific details on the exact number of students in those buildings at the time of the shooting.