At least 3 dead in mass shooting at Michigan State University

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:36 a.m. ET, February 14, 2023
40 min ago

Bodies of deceased victims found in 2 separate locations at Michigan State University, authorities say

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University late Monday evening.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University late Monday evening. (Al Goldis/AP)

The bodies of the victims killed in Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University were found in two separate locations, authorities said. 

During an early morning press conference, Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said two of the deceased victims were located at Berkey Hall and the third fatality was at the student union. 

It is unclear where the five injured victims were shot, Rozman said. 

Rozman was also unable to provide specific details on the exact number of students in those buildings at the time of the shooting. 

59 min ago

Suspect identified as 43-year-old male not affiliated with Michigan State University, police says

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

The suspect in Monday night's shooting on the campus of Michigan State University has no affiliation with the school, police said during an early morning press conference. 

Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety, said the suspect is a 43-year-old male who has no ties to the school. 

No other details were provided about the suspect. 

Three people were killed and five others were injured during the shooting. 

The five victims remain in critical condition at a nearby hospital, Rozman said. 

"We are devastated at the loss of life," Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff said. 

Authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting.

"I know that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody's mind. We will do our best to determine that, but at this time we have no idea," Rozman said. 

57 min ago

Building where shootings occurred are accessible to the general public, police say

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

The two buildings at the center of Monday evening's shooting on the campus of Michigan State University are accessible to the general public during business hours, Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. 

Berkey Hall, where the first shooting occurred, is an academic building where activities were occurring, Rozman said. The second building, which was the student union, is similarly open to the general public and doesn't require any special access, Rozman said. 

"That's part of the monumental task. We do have areas that are accessible to the public. The task in itself is that we have 400 buildings on campus and over 5,300 acres and part of the process in the response that we had is that we were able to divide and organize to be methodical in the search process and obtain evidence and share as it comes through. But with a university our size and the areas that we are responsible for, that becomes a task," Michigan State University Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said. 

1 hr 26 min ago

All MSU campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, police say

All campus activities at Michigan State University are canceled for 48 hours, campus police tweeted Monday night.

"Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow," police tweeted.

Activities include athletics, classes and all campus-related activities, police tweeted.

1 hr 22 min ago

3 people killed in mass shooting on Michigan State University campus, police say

Michigan State Police said three people have died in Monday's mass shooting on campus.

Five others are injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police initially got calls at 8:18 p.m. ET Monday of a shooting at Berkey Hall on campus, said MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman. Numerous officers responded and located several victims. 

Police then received reports of a shooting at a nearby building, the university union building, he said. 

The police acted quickly and tended to the victims at both of the scenes, the deputy police chief said.

The suspect is a 43-year-old male and is not affiliated in any way with MSU, the university's police said in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rozman cautioned that there was a lot of misinformation – via social media and other means – about the incident and advised people to follow the police department's official Twitter account for accurate information.