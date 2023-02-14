US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Latest on shooting at Michigan State University

By Amir Vera, Seán Federico-OMurchú and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 11:19 PM ET, Mon February 13, 2023
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 min ago

At least 5 people wounded in shooting at Michigan State University, campus police say

Five people were wounded in the shooting Monday night at Michigan State University, Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said Monday at a news conference.

Some of the victims have "life-threatening injuries," he said.

16 min ago

News briefing on Michigan State University shooting is underway

A news briefing about the shooting at Michigan State University is underway.

19 min ago

Classes are canceled Tuesday in East Lansing school district, superintendent says

From CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Jamiel Lynch

East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko announced the school district will not be holding classes on Tuesday.

Leyko and other members of the school board were holding a regular meeting on Monday night – but due to the police activity, they have been in lockdown.

“We are not going to hold school tomorrow,” she said, adding that a robocall from the school district will be going out to parents and staff.

Leyko also said police officers are coming to the meeting to help get members to their cars if they deem it safe for people to leave.

33 min ago

5 MSU shooting victims being treated at Lansing hospital, spokesperson says

From CNN’s Amy Simonson

Ambulances line up on Michigan State University's campus on Monday night.
Ambulances line up on Michigan State University's campus on Monday night. (WILX)

Sparrow Hospital is treating five victims after the shooting at Michigan State University Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson. 

The victims are in the emergency room, spokesperson John Foren said.

He would not comment on the severity of the injuries nor would he comment on whether or not there are any fatalities.

48 min ago

News briefing on Michigan State University shooting will be held at 11 p.m. ET, police say

From CNN’s Sara Smart

A news briefing about the shooting at Michigan State University will take place at 11 p.m. ET at the Henry Center for Executive Development on campus, Michigan State University police tweeted.

46 min ago

All MSU campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, police say

All campus activities at Michigan State University are canceled for 48 hours, campus police tweeted Monday night.

"Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow," police tweeted.

Activities include athletics, classes and all campus-related activities, police tweeted.

50 min ago

"This repetitive terror cannot continue." Michigan secretary of state releases statement on shooting

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson described the heartbreak and horror at Michigan State University as "unfathomable."

"Holding the entire MSU community in my heart," Benson tweeted. "This repetitive terror cannot continue. We must come together and do whatever it takes to protect our kids & communities from gun violence."

42 min ago

Some campus buildings have been cleared and secured, police say

First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall at Michigan State University.
First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall at Michigan State University. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal/USA Today)

Several buildings on the Michigan State University have been cleared, police said Monday night.

Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have been secured, police tweeted.

At least one person is dead and multiple others have been injured following Monday's shooting on campus. The gunman is still at large, police said.

1 hr 2 min ago

MSU police release description of suspected gunman

Michigan State University police tweeted that the suspected gunman is "a short male with a mask."

Police have been searching for the gunman since shots erupted on campus at around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Victims are being taken to Sparrow Hospital, police tweeted.