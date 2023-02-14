East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko announced the school district will not be holding classes on Tuesday.

Leyko and other members of the school board were holding a regular meeting on Monday night – but due to the police activity, they have been in lockdown.

“We are not going to hold school tomorrow,” she said, adding that a robocall from the school district will be going out to parents and staff.

Leyko also said police officers are coming to the meeting to help get members to their cars if they deem it safe for people to leave.