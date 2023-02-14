Buildings where MSU shootings took place are publicly accessible, police say

The two buildings at the center of Monday evening's shootings on the campus of Michigan State University are accessible to the general public during business hours, police said in an early morning news conference Tuesday.

Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said Berkey Hall, where the first shooting occurred, is an academic building where activities were occurring. The second building, the student union, is similarly open to the general public and doesn't require any special access, according to Rozman.

MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said responding to the shooting was a "monumental task" due in part to the size of the campus.