First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall at Michigan State University. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal/USA Today)

Several buildings on the Michigan State University have been cleared, police said Monday night.

Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have been secured, police tweeted.

At least one person is dead and multiple others have been injured following Monday's shooting on campus. The gunman is still at large, police said.