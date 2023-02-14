Police say MSU shooting suspect was a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with the university
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The suspect in Monday night's shootings at Michigan State University had no affiliation with the school, police said during an early morning news conference Tuesday.
Chris Rozman, Interim Deputy Chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety, said the suspect was a 43-year-old man with no ties to MSU.
Police did not provide any other details about the suspect.
Rozman said earlier that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and authorities were yet to establish a motive.
Three people were killed and five others injured in the shootings, according to police.
"We are devastated at the loss of life," Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff said.
2 hr 23 min ago
Shelter-in-place order for MSU lifted, police say
From CNN's Tina Burnside
A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for Michigan State University students and the surrounding community following Monday night's deadly shootings on campus, Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said.
"Students are free to leave and go about their business," he said.
Three people were killed and five others injured in the shootings, according to police.
Rozman is encouraging any student who witnessed any part of the incident to contact MSU Police.
He said earlier that the suspect, whose identity is unknown, had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities are yet to establish a motive, he added.
2 hr 26 min ago
MSU shooting victims' bodies found in 2 locations on campus, police say
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The bodies of three victims killed in Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University were found in two separate locations, police said.
During an early morning news conference, Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said two of those killed were located at Berkey Hall and the third fatality was found at the student union.
It is unclear where the five injured victims were shot, Rozman said.
Police initially received calls of a shooting at Berkey Hall. Rozman later confirmed in a news conference Monday evening that shots were also fired at the student union.
Rozman was unable to provide specific details on the exact number of students in those buildings at the time of the shooting.
Rozman said earlier that the suspect, whose identity is unknown, had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities are yet to establish a motive, he added.
2 hr 37 min ago
Police have yet to determine a motive for deadly MSU shootings
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The motive for Monday night's deadly shootings on the campus of Michigan State University is unknown, police said.
"I know that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody's mind," Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. "We will do our best to determine that but at this time we have no idea."
Rozman said earlier that the suspect, whose identity is unknown, had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Three people were killed and five others injured in the shootings, police said.
2 hr 54 min ago
Deceased MSU shooting suspect's identity unknown, police say
From CNN's Tina Burnside
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect in the deadly shooting on the campus of Michigan State University, police said.
MSU police are working to try and identify the suspect and his connection to the university.
Chris Rozman, Deputy Interim Chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety said earlier that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Three people were killed and five others were injured in Monday night's shootings, according to police.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, Rozman said.
2 hr 38 min ago
MSU shooting suspect has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The suspect in the shooting incident at Michigan State University has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU police said.
"This is a complete nightmare we are living tonight," said Chris Rozman, Deputy Interim Chief with Michigan State University Department of Public safety.
Three people were killed and five others were injured in Monday night's shootings, according to police.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, Rozman said.
3 hr 3 min ago
"That's when I knew something's really up": MSU student describes terrifying scene on campus
From CNN’s Paul Murphy
A Michigan State University student described the terrifying scene as people ran out of the MSU Union building Monday night after shots were fired on campus.
Student Chris Trush told CNN he was watching TV just after 8:00 p.m. in his apartment when he saw two police cars speeding down Grand River Avenue.
Shortly after, he said he saw a fire truck and a number of ambulances also speed down the street. He later saw people running outside of the Union building shortly before an emergency alert went out to students warning them of a shooting on campus.
“That’s when I knew something’s really up,” Trush said.
Having seen the ambulance and fire engine, he said it didn’t quite click what was happening and though maybe it was a fire. But when he saw dozens of police officers begin to swarm the area, armed with rifles, he realized it was a shooting.
At 8:31 p.m., Trush said he received a text from the university, warning him of the shooting. A minute later, he received an email alert from MSU saying the same thing.
He then locked his door and back at the window, saw droves of police arriving.
There’s still a significant police presence outside his apartment — about 30 police cars, he said.
He said it’s a scary feeling knowing the alleged shooter remains at large.
“I’m obviously not going to go outside for the next couple of days,” he said.
At least three people have died and five others were injured after shots were fired at two locations at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid a search for the suspect, campus police said.
MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed in a news conference on Monday evening that the Union was the second location where shots were fired.
3 hr 42 min ago
3 people were killed in mass shooting on MSU campus, police say
Three people died in Monday's mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus, the police said Monday night.