Police say MSU shooting suspect was a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with the university

The suspect seen on surveillance footage on Tuesday night. (Michigan State University Police & Public Safety)

The suspect in Monday night's shootings at Michigan State University had no affiliation with the school, police said during an early morning news conference Tuesday.

Chris Rozman, Interim Deputy Chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety, said the suspect was a 43-year-old man with no ties to MSU.

Police did not provide any other details about the suspect.

Rozman said earlier that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and authorities were yet to establish a motive.

Three people were killed and five others injured in the shootings, according to police.