Deceased MSU shooting suspect's identity unknown, police say

A Michigan State University student described the terrifying scene as people ran out of the MSU Union building Monday night after shots were fired on campus.

Student Chris Trush told CNN he was watching TV just after 8:00 p.m. in his apartment when he saw two police cars speeding down Grand River Avenue.

Shortly after, he said he saw a fire truck and a number of ambulances also speed down the street. He later saw people running outside of the Union building shortly before an emergency alert went out to students warning them of a shooting on campus.

“That’s when I knew something’s really up,” Trush said.

Having seen the ambulance and fire engine, he said it didn’t quite click what was happening and though maybe it was a fire. But when he saw dozens of police officers begin to swarm the area, armed with rifles, he realized it was a shooting.

At 8:31 p.m., Trush said he received a text from the university, warning him of the shooting. A minute later, he received an email alert from MSU saying the same thing.

He then locked his door and back at the window, saw droves of police arriving.

There’s still a significant police presence outside his apartment — about 30 police cars, he said.

He said it’s a scary feeling knowing the alleged shooter remains at large.

“I’m obviously not going to go outside for the next couple of days,” he said.

At least three people have died and five others were injured after shots were fired at two locations at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid a search for the suspect, campus police said.

MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed in a news conference on Monday evening that the Union was the second location where shots were fired.