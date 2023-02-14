Deceased MSU shooting suspect's identity unknown, police say
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect in the deadly shooting on the campus of Michigan State University, police said.
MSU police are working to try and identify the suspect and his connection to the university.
Chris Rozman, Deputy Interim Chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety said earlier that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Three people were killed and five others were injured in Monday night's shootings, according to police.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, Rozman said.
1 hr 27 min ago
MSU shooting suspect has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
The suspect in the shooting incident at Michigan State University has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU police said.
"This is a complete nightmare we are living tonight," said Chris Rozman, Deputy Interim Chief with Michigan State University Department of Public safety.
Three people were killed and five others were injured in Monday night's shootings, according to police.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, Rozman said.
1 hr 52 min ago
"That's when I knew something's really up": MSU student describes terrifying scene on campus
A Michigan State University student described the terrifying scene as people ran out of the MSU Union building Monday night after shots were fired on campus.
Student Chris Trush told CNN he was watching TV just after 8:00 p.m. in his apartment when he saw two police cars speeding down Grand River Avenue.
Shortly after, he said he saw a fire truck and a number of ambulances also speed down the street. He later saw people running outside of the Union building shortly before an emergency alert went out to students warning them of a shooting on campus.
“That’s when I knew something’s really up,” Trush said.
Having seen the ambulance and fire engine, he said it didn’t quite click what was happening and though maybe it was a fire. But when he saw dozens of police officers begin to swarm the area, armed with rifles, he realized it was a shooting.
At 8:31 p.m., Trush said he received a text from the university, warning him of the shooting. A minute later, he received an email alert from MSU saying the same thing.
He then locked his door and back at the window, saw droves of police arriving.
There’s still a significant police presence outside his apartment — about 30 police cars, he said.
He said it’s a scary feeling knowing the alleged shooter remains at large.
“I’m obviously not going to go outside for the next couple of days,” he said.
At least three people have died and five others were injured after shots were fired at two locations at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid a search for the suspect, campus police said.
MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed in a news conference on Monday evening that the Union was the second location where shots were fired.
2 hr 31 min ago
3 people were killed in mass shooting on MSU campus, police say
Three people died in Monday's mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus, the police said Monday night.
The Michigan State University police released the first images of a suspected gunman in the campus shooting Monday.
The suspect, believed to be a short man wearing red shoes and a jean jacket, was last seen leaving the MSU union building on the north side of the building immediately after the shooting.
3 hr 1 min ago
At least 5 people wounded in shooting at Michigan State University, campus police say
At least five people were wounded in the shooting Monday night at Michigan State University, Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said Monday at a news conference.
Some of the victims have "life-threatening injuries," he said.
Police initially got calls at 8:18 p.m. of a shooting at Berkey Hall on campus, Rozman said. Numerous officers responded and located several victims.
Police then received reports of a shooting at a nearby building, the university union building, he said.
The police acted quickly and tended to the victims at both of the scenes, the deputy police chief said.
“The information we’re sharing right now is preliminary. The priority right now is the safety of our students and campus,” Rozman said.
The suspect, believed to be a short man, was last seen leaving the MSU union building on the north side of the building.
Rozman cautioned that there was a lot of misinformation – via social media and other means – about the incident and advised people to follow the police department's official Twitter account for accurate information.
2 hr 29 min ago
MSU freshman says students are listening to police scanner while on lockdown
Gabe Treutel, a freshman at Michigan State University, told CNN he and his roommates are hunkered down and are listening to police scanners as the shooting incident on campus continues.
Treutel says he was just sitting at his desk in his West Akers dorm room, taking a quiz for his chemistry lab when he received an email alert from the university warning him of shots being fired on campus.
That’s when he and his roommates turned on a local police scanner being broadcast online. Although police scanners are useful tools for monitoring police movements and activity during situations like these, they often contain unconfirmed and ultimately proven false reports of shooters and shots being fired.
“Then probably about 10 minutes later, there was a report that there was a shot fired [at another dorm] about a block away,” Treutel said.
CNN cannot confirm there were shots fired at that dorm, and is not naming it at this time. Treutel said that he did not hear any gunshots.
“That was really scary," he said.
Treutel and his dorm mates began barricading their door, just in case a shooter came inside.
That’s when he began looking out the window and saw a number of police cars and police carrying long rifles.
Treutel heard another call on the scanner saying there was a report the shooter at another dorm, about a block away. CNN cannot confirm there were shots fired at that dorm and is not naming it at this time.
Treutel said that he did not hear any gunshots, then, either.
Moments later, after he says police “cleared” the entrance to the West Akers dorm, Treutel captured a rush of students flooding out of its entrance.
Some background: At a news briefing Monday night, Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman cautioned that there was a lot of misinformation about additional shootings being shared on social media and via police scanners. "We strongly encourage you to follow the accurate information," he said.
3 hr 19 min ago
News briefing on Michigan State University shooting is underway
A news briefing about the shooting at Michigan State University is underway.
3 hr 21 min ago
Classes are canceled Tuesday in East Lansing school district, superintendent says
East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko announced the school district will not be holding classes on Tuesday.
Leyko and other members of the school board were holding a regular meeting on Monday night – but due to the police activity, they have been in lockdown.
“We are not going to hold school tomorrow,” she said, adding that a robocall from the school district will be going out to parents and staff.
Leyko also said police officers are coming to the meeting to help get members to their cars if they deem it safe for people to leave.