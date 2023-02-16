US
Russia's war in Ukraine

Michigan State University shooting

Live Updates

The latest on the deadly Michigan State University shooting

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:18 a.m. ET, February 16, 2023
1 min ago

MSU community grapples with aftermath of mass shooting as investigators probe gunman’s motives

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Sara Smart

As investigators probe why a gunman targeted Michigan State University and how he got the firearm used in the mass shooting, the campus community is mourning the students killed and still reeling from the hours of terror that unfolded earlier this week.

Gathered around a landmark MSU rock bearing the words “Always a Spartan,” thousands of students, faculty, staff and community members came together with flowers to honor the three students killed in Monday night’s mass shooting: Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser.

The MSU students died in what became the 67th mass shooting in the US in 2023 – less than two months into the year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

We shouldn’t have to live like this,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the crowd. “We shouldn’t have to subconsciously scan every room for an exit, go through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to.”

“Our campuses, churches, classrooms and communities should not be battlefields,” the governor told the grieving crowd that included students who had also lived through another mass shooting at a Michigan high school just 15 months ago.

At Wednesday’s vigil, MSU’s head men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo told the students to allow themselves to show their emotions as they process the tragedy.

“Whatever you’re feeling, it’s all valid,” said Izzo. “Emotions are different for each and every person.”

As the MSU Shadows song echoed through the campus Wednesday, students wrapped their arms around each other and swayed together.

The Monday evening attack at MSU left three students dead and five wounded across two different campus buildings and sent terrified students running, barricading in classrooms, or jumping out of windows as hundreds of officers converged on the university in search for the gunman, who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

While parents plan their children’s funerals and others watch theirs fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are searching for answers.

Keep reading here and see below the rising number of shootings across the years:

20 min ago

MSU shooter's note had list of targets, law enforcement officials say

From CNN’s John Miller

The two-page note found in the backpack of Michigan State University shooter Anthony Dwayne McRae has a list of targets that includes a warehouse, an employment agency, a discount store, a church, and a fast-food restaurant, according to law enforcement officials who have access to the note.

The note begins with an introduction: “Hi, my name is Anthony McRae,” according to the law enforcement officials, and then announces that he is the leader of a group of twenty killers. “I will be shooting up MSU” it says, according to officials.

McRae writes another team will “finish off the city of Lansing” followed by the list of targets, law enforcement officials said. 

While the note lists targets, it does not say why they are targets or list grievances but it gives the names and addresses, according to law enforcement officials.

Police are looking into what connection the shooter may have had to the locations, law enforcement officials said.

While investigators sort through these leads, FBI profilers from the Behavioral Science Unit at Quantico are looking at and analyzing the letter, according to the law enforcement officials. 

The Michigan State Police and FBI agents contacted each of the businesses listed on the letter to warn them that they had been named, but that the gunman was dead and there is no credibility in his claims of being the leader of any team, law enforcement officials said. 

Michigan State University Police are still searching for any connection between McRae, who never attended the university or worked there, but somehow identified the school or the people who went there as his enemy, according to law enforcement officials.

34 min ago

Friends and family remember students killed in Michigan State University shooting

From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz and David Williams

Friends and family are remembering the three Michigan State University students who were killed in a shooting Monday.

They have been identified as Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Point, Michigan, Brian Fraser, a sophomore also from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Michigan, according to the university's police department.

Here are their stories:

Arielle Anderson

Her aunt Chandra Davis said her family is heartbroken and struggling to deal with Anderson’s passing.

“No parent should have to bury their children. It truly hurts y’all," she said.

Anderson’s family remembers her smile and just how hard she worked, the family told the university student paper, The State News.

“As an Angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious. We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims," her family said in a statement.

Alexandria Verner

Verner was kind, positive and “everything you’d want your daughter or friend to be,” a family friend said. She was a junior at the university studying biology, according to The State News.

“Her kindness was on display every single second you were around her,” Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger told CNN. He is friends with the Verner family and has known Alexandria, or Alex, as he called her, since she was in kindergarten.

Verner was a fantastic three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball, as well as an excellent student who was active in many leadership groups at the school, Shellenbarger said.

Verner’s family is “being about as strong as a human being can be in the face of this tragedy,” he added.

Brian Fraser

Fraser served as the president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity said in a statement. He was a leader and a great friend to his brothers, the Greek community and the people he interacted with on campus, the fraternity said.

Fraser was studying business at the university, the student paper said. He graduated in 2021 from Grosse Pointe South High School, according to district superintendent Jon Dean.

“How is it possible that this happened in the first place, an act of senseless violence that has no place in our society and in particular no place in school?” Dean said. “But then, it touched our community not once, but twice.”
33 min ago

Time for "thoughts and prayers is over": Michigan officials call for action after deadly university shooting

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for leaders to take action on guns to save lives, saying, "the time for only thoughts and prayers is over."

In a video statement on Twitter, the governor said the shooting at Michigan State University’s campus on Monday was just the latest instance of students being killed by guns. She pointed to the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four people a little over a year ago.

“Too many places in our nation that are supposed to be about learning and community or joy have been shattered by bullets and stained by bloodshed,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to get this done for every Spartan who’s lucky enough to call campus home,” she added, without specifying any specific steps.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon also called for legislative action, including making it harder for "dangerous individuals" to obtain weapons.

“We now have a complete generation that has grown up with this, many times over, from elementary school all the way up to now," Bacon said. "They live with this the entire time."

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who represents East Lansing, home of the MSU campus, said many believe a person can be a gun owner, an avid hunter, "and still believe in keeping kids safe in a place of sanctuary like a school."

"People on the ground know you can believe in gun ownership and gun safety, they’re not mutually exclusive," she said.

CNN's Jack Forrest contributed to this post.

33 min ago

Video shows tense moment as Michigan State students barricade themselves inside classroom

From CNN's Sharif Paget

Tense, scary and chaotic was how Michigan State University student Joshua Thomas described his experience hunkering down in a classroom with dozens of students as a gunman went on a deadly shooting spree Monday night.  

Thomas was in the school's STEM building on the first floor when he and other students received an email from the university about an active shooter. 

"That's when everyone started to panic," Thomas said.

Thomas, and a group of about 15 other students, went up to the third floor, looking for a place to hide. He said someone stuck their head out of a classroom and signaled for them to come inside. 

"Right after we got in, they barricaded the room with the tables," he said. Thomas said there were around 75 students in the room.

"We were hearing noises of people moving around – and with every noise everyone would go silent. It was such a tense atmosphere, and no one knew what to do," Thomas said.

After about four hours, the students heard a knock on the door and saw someone waving a flashlight. Students believed it could've been a police officer, but they were not sure, so one student called 911. On the phone, the dispatcher told them that officers were not on the third floor yet, so they kept the door shut.

In a video shot by Thomas, students are seen in a classroom with the lights turned off as someone shining a flashlight approaches the door and knocks. Someone inside the classroom is then seen walking over to the front door to remove a table that was being used as a barricade. 

"Sit down, I'm talking to the cops right now," a student can be heard saying in the video. "They said don't open the door," another student yells. 

Thomas said the person did not open the door and the students stayed in the classroom for another 40 minutes before the police arrived.

"I never thought it would happen to me, I always felt safe on campus. I love this place, but after this, my sense of security completely dropped. I do not feel safe," Thomas said.