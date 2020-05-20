President Trump tweeted that his team is “closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan.” A rain-swollen river has flooded fields and streets in parts of mid-Michigan after breaching two dams, forcing evacuation orders for thousands.

Trump added in his tweet that “Our brave First Responders are once again stepping up to serve their fellow citizens, THANK YOU!”

Earlier today, the President slammed Michigan in a tweet over vote-by-mail applications and said he was considering withholding funding from the state if they went forward.

Some context: Yesterday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced all registered voters would receive vote-by-mail ballot applications. Voters can select on the application to receive an absentee ballot for the August state primary, November general election or both upcoming elections this year. They can also ask to receive a mail ballot in all future elections.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” she said. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

Benson responded to Trump in a tweet this morning, noting that the state is sending "applications, not ballots."