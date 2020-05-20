Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after two dams failed Tuesday, according to her office.

“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” Whitmer said in a press release. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county.”

Residents should "seek higher ground" as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible, according to the city of Midland's website.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer said in a news conference. "We are anticipating a historic high water level."

Whitmer highlighted several of those shelters for residents who need a place to go. They are...