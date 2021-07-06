More federal partners have arrived in Surfside at the Champlain Towers South collapse site to investigate why the building collapsed.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said along with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) partners from, "the US Geological Survey and National Science Foundation are also sending additional staff."

Speaking during a Tuesday news conference, Levine Cava said “NIST, our federal partner, continues to work closely with the structural specialists, with detectives, and the fire rescue crews on site, as the evidence gathering process is well underway.”

“They're capturing all possible insights from the debris and all evidence is being properly tagged and logged,” she said.

Given the “rough terrain of the pile,” LiDAR scanners — which means Light Detection and Ranging — are working so they can “better analyze the debris,” she said. “All this evidence will be critical to the NIST eventual fact-finding report.”

The mayor said work does briefly pause on the rubble if lightning strikes within 2.5 miles of the area.