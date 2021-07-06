US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Search continues after Surfside building collapse

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:51 AM ET, Tue July 6, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Search efforts continue as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Search and rescue efforts at the site of a Florida condo building collapse have grown even more urgent as a tropical storm barrels toward the state, threatening to challenge crews with downpours and the possibility of tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Elsa has not hit Florida at full force yet, but the rain has begun falling. Despite the weather conditions, responders on site were seen putting on biohazard suits and continuing the search.

Remember: Surfside is not in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area is expected to get rain throughout the day.

Here's a look at Elsa's latest forecast past:

46 min ago

Surfside mayor says teams are "operating at 100% capacity" since building demolition

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said during a Monday evening press conference that he has just come from the site in the afternoon family briefing, adding that the "site is busier and more active now than I have seen it since we began." 

Late Sunday, the rest of the collapsed building was demolished in an effort expand search and rescue operations in the rubble.

"Now that the damaged building is down, the site is staffed with a tremendous amount of search and rescue workers," he said. "The heavy equipment is now able to move around the site as needed. The looming threat of that building, the dangerous situation where debris could fall down is now eliminated, so we are operating at 100% capacity. And I am very excited about that and I believe, I sense that the families were too."

"The equipment is now fully engaged and able to navigate over the entire site where before they were very limited. Operation seems to be moving much faster and will continue 24 hours a day for the indefinite future until everybody is pulled out of that site," he added. 

34 min ago

How you can help the victims of the Surfside building collapse

From CNN's Ashley Vaughan

Dust cover flowers and pictures at the Surfside wall of hope & memorial in Surfside, Florida, on July 5.
Dust cover flowers and pictures at the Surfside wall of hope & memorial in Surfside, Florida, on July 5. Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rescue workers continue to dig through rubble and debris looking after the partial collapse of a building in the town of Surfside, just north of Miami, Florida. 

As families wait in agony for updates on missing loved ones, there are ways you can ensure they don't face this situation alone. Organizations are on the ground to help.

Here is how you can support them — even from miles away. To donate to organizations featured click here.

Donate money or personal care items

  • The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find safe places. The group is also offering emotional and spiritual support to the survivors.
  • ATJC Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center is collecting donations for individuals and families impacted by the collapse. The organization is asking for items including sheets, pillows, phone chargers, and snack food.
  • Direct Relief has teamed up with the NBA's Miami Heat to collect donations helping provide healthcare for survivors and equipment for first responders.

Provide meals

  • Food Rescue U.S. is on the ground in Miami providing and transporting meals to evacuees.
  • Mercy Chefs is serving meals to first responders.
  • World Central Kitchen is serving hot meals to the Surfside community to make sure displaced residents and rescue crews are fed as they face the unexpected.

Assist with transportation

  • Salvation Army U.S.A. is in Florida helping to assist with transportation costs for families who may have been vacationing in the area. The organization says they are also helping individuals who need to make funeral arrangements, travel to Florida.

Support emotional wellness