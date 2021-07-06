Search and rescue efforts at the site of a Florida condo building collapse have grown even more urgent as a tropical storm barrels toward the state, threatening to challenge crews with downpours and the possibility of tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Elsa has not hit Florida at full force yet, but the rain has begun falling. Despite the weather conditions, responders on site were seen putting on biohazard suits and continuing the search.

Remember: Surfside is not in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area is expected to get rain throughout the day.

Here's a look at Elsa's latest forecast past: