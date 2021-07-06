Fire chief says they are not seeing positive signs for void spaces

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky speaks at a press conference in Surfside, Florida, on Saturday, June 26. Andrea Sarcos/AFP/Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said they are not finding any positive signs in regard to voids or livable spaces as rescue workers continue to search the rubble left behind after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Cominsky said, “we’re definitely searching,” adding “unfortunately we're not seeing anything positive.”

“The key things we were looking for all throughout in regard to void space, livable spaces, you know, we're not coming across that," he added.

Teams continue to search “as aggressive as we can to see if we can assist with the families and locate individuals,” he said.

None of the search grids have been fully cleared, he said.

“With this type of collapse and that pancake, there are several layers of floors per se, that would be sub-terrain,” he said. “We've definitely de-layered several, several floors, but each grid is different."

“The magnitude of this collapse and the way the building collapsed in certain areas,” varies across the collapse site, adding, “We’ve been able to go through floors lower in one grid per se, than in the other.”

Cominsky said no search and rescue workers have received major injuries over the last 13 days, though several have experienced dehydration. Earlier in the news conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said cooling stations had been brought in to “provide relief from the ongoing heat.”