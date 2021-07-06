US
Tropical Storm Elsa

Surfside building collapse

Search continues after Surfside building collapse

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 1:11 PM ET, Tue July 6, 2021
1 hr ago

Fire chief says they are not seeing positive signs for void spaces

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky speaks at a press conference in Surfside, Florida, on Saturday, June 26.
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky speaks at a press conference in Surfside, Florida, on Saturday, June 26. Andrea Sarcos/AFP/Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said they are not finding any positive signs in regard to voids or livable spaces as rescue workers continue to search the rubble left behind after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida. 

Cominsky said, “we’re definitely searching,” adding “unfortunately we're not seeing anything positive.”

“The key things we were looking for all throughout in regard to void space, livable spaces, you know, we're not coming across that," he added.

Teams continue to search “as aggressive as we can to see if we can assist with the families and locate individuals,” he said. 

None of the search grids have been fully cleared, he said.

“With this type of collapse and that pancake, there are several layers of floors per se, that would be sub-terrain,” he said. “We've definitely de-layered several, several floors, but each grid is different." 

“The magnitude of this collapse and the way the building collapsed in certain areas,” varies across the collapse site, adding, “We’ve been able to go through floors lower in one grid per se, than in the other.”  

Cominsky said no search and rescue workers have received major injuries over the last 13 days, though several have experienced dehydration. Earlier in the news conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said cooling stations had been brought in to “provide relief from the ongoing heat.”  

1 hr 17 min ago

His sister is among the unaccounted for, so he added her photos to a growing memorial wall

From CNN's Rosa Flores and Alyssa Kraus

CNN
CNN

As search and rescue operations continue, families are losing hope of finding their loved ones alive.

Bernardo Camou Font said his sister, Gabriela Camou Font, 64, is one of the residents who remains unaccounted for in the Surfside, Florida collapse. Font told CNN he has recently lost hope of finding his sister alive.

“I should be sincere. I had hope for the first week; but after the first week I lost hope,” Font said.

“Miracles exist. I believe in miracles but… I lost hope of finding her alive.” Font said. “But I believe she’s alive somewhere else. So instead of praying for her, I pray that she pray for me.”

Font brought a yellow poster board filled with pictures of his sister to the growing memorial wall of the victims. Holding back tears, he said he wanted to add photos of his sister after finding them in an album.

“This is Gabriela riding a horse,” Font said. He continued, pointing to pictures of his sister at school, at church and with her siblings.

Font said he traveled to Surfside from Uruguay to say goodbye to his sister.

With the sound of heavy machinery sifting through the rubble in the background, he broke down and began to cry.

“She’s hearing me. I know she’s hearing me," he said. "My sister Gabriela… Pray for me. She’s already up there. Pray for me. And pray for all that love you. For all of us that love you."

1 hr 2 min ago

Crews have removed 5 million pounds of debris from Surfside collapse

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Rescue workers move a stretcher containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, in Surfside on July 5.
Rescue workers move a stretcher containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, in Surfside on July 5. Lynne Sladky/AP

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said rescue crews have removed 5 million pounds of debris from the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside, Florida. 

At a Tuesday news conference, Cominsky said teams have “been able to remove 124 tons of debris, which is equivalent now to 5 million pounds of debris off the pile.”  

The chief said workers paused one time overnight due to inclement weather in the area. 

2 hr 28 min ago

More federal partners arrive at Surfside collapse site

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

More federal partners have arrived in Surfside at the Champlain Towers South collapse site to investigate why the building collapsed. 

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said along with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) partners from, "the US Geological Survey and National Science Foundation are also sending additional staff."

Speaking during a Tuesday news conference, Levine Cava said “NIST, our federal partner, continues to work closely with the structural specialists, with detectives, and the fire rescue crews on site, as the evidence gathering process is well underway.”  

“They're capturing all possible insights from the debris and all evidence is being properly tagged and logged,” she said. 

Given the “rough terrain of the pile,” LiDAR scanners — which means Light Detection and Ranging — are working so they can “better analyze the debris,” she said. “All this evidence will be critical to the NIST eventual fact-finding report.” 

The mayor said work does briefly pause on the rubble if lightning strikes within 2.5 miles of the area. 

 

2 hr 47 min ago

Weather service is embedded in search and rescue teams as tropical storm approaches, mayor says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said wind gusts and strong showers from Tropical Storm Elsa are expected in Surfside today as search and rescue efforts continue at the collapsed condo site.

Remember: Surfside is not in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area is expected to get rain throughout the day.

"We're closely monitoring the weather, and we now have our weather service embedded within our search and rescue teams to work closely to track for any changes that could impact the work to assure the safety of our first responders," she said.

Levine Cava said that search and rescue teams continued working overnight through "extremely adverse and challenging conditions," pausing at one point because of lightning.

She also said that cooling stations closer to the site have been set up as a respite from the heat, and county buses have been provided for workers to take breaks from the wind.

2 hr 23 min ago

Death toll rises to 32, Miami-Dade mayor says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Source: CNN

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four more victims have been found by the search and rescue teams, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 32.

"Through the team's ongoing efforts, we have recovered four additional victims. The number of confirmed deaths is now 32 with 26 of those identified. 191 people are accounted for and we have 113 reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for," Levine Cava said Tuesday.
3 hr 31 min ago

Soon: Officials will provide updates on the condo collapse

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Miami-Dade Police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET, where officials will provide updates on search and rescue operations at the site of Champlain Towers South.

Search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida, are approaching the two-week mark. At least 28 people dead and 117 people are still unaccounted for.

Officials are also monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa as it heads toward Florida, potentially impacting rescue operations.

Read more about search and rescue efforts here.

4 hr 23 min ago

Search efforts continue as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Search and rescue efforts at the site of a Florida condo building collapse have grown even more urgent as a tropical storm barrels toward the state, threatening to challenge crews with downpours and the possibility of tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Elsa has not hit Florida at full force yet, but the rain has begun falling. Despite the weather conditions, responders on site were seen putting on biohazard suits and continuing the search.

Remember: Surfside is not in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area is expected to get rain throughout the day.

Here's a look at Elsa's latest forecast past:

5 hr 7 min ago

Surfside mayor says teams are "operating at 100% capacity" since building demolition

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said during a Monday evening press conference that he has just come from the site in the afternoon family briefing, adding that the "site is busier and more active now than I have seen it since we began." 

Late Sunday, the rest of the collapsed building was demolished in an effort expand search and rescue operations in the rubble.

"Now that the damaged building is down, the site is staffed with a tremendous amount of search and rescue workers," he said. "The heavy equipment is now able to move around the site as needed. The looming threat of that building, the dangerous situation where debris could fall down is now eliminated, so we are operating at 100% capacity. And I am very excited about that and I believe, I sense that the families were too."

"The equipment is now fully engaged and able to navigate over the entire site where before they were very limited. Operation seems to be moving much faster and will continue 24 hours a day for the indefinite future until everybody is pulled out of that site," he added. 