It has been more than a week since part of the Champlain Towers South condo building fell early in the morning on June 24, collapsing 55 of the building's 136 units.
Search and rescue efforts have continued for days, but at least 118 people remain unaccounted for. Here's what we know about the building, the collapse and the race to find the missing:
- Search is back on after overnight demolition: The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night in hopes it could help rescue teams to expand their search with fewer reinforcements. Search efforts were halted during the demolition but have resumed at the site, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Monday morning.
- Two dozen dead: Since the collapse, officials have confirmed that at least 27 people were killed, including children.
- Cause of the collapse still unknown: Investigators continue searching for answers as to what triggered the collapse after a 2018 report raised concerns about structural damage to the condominium. Maryland-based Morabito Consultants performed a structural analysis as part of Champlain Towers South's 40-year recertification effort. The structural field survey highlighted "abundant cracking and spalling" in concrete columns and walls, "exposed, deteriorating rebar" and failing waterproofing beneath the pool deck and entrance drive that was causing "major structural damage" to the concrete structural slab. It warned of rapid deterioration if it wasn't promptly replaced, according to the report.
- Tropical storm headed to Florida won't hit Surfside: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday — including Miami-Dade County — because of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is forecast to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week. Surfside is no longer in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area could still receive some rain from the storm.
