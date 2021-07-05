Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Tropical Storm Elsa, moving toward Florida, “initiated a conversation about the necessity to bring that building down because the worst thing that could have happened was to have a storm come in and blow that building down on top of the pile.”

Remember: Surfside is no longer in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area could still receive some rain from the storm. Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible starting tonight, officials said.

The portion of the building that was still standing was demolished Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Speaking to CNN’s Boris Sanchez, Burkett said family members were told that work “resumed 20 mins after the demolition,” adding that the announcement was followed by applause. Later on Monday, Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County mayor, told reporters that work commenced on the pile around midnight and search and rescue efforts fully resumed around 1 a.m. ET Monday morning.

Burkett called the building that still stood “a looming danger" and said it "prevented a lot of work from being done.” Now that the building is gone, “we're now at 100% full strength, full-on pulling everybody out of that rubble pile,” he said.

The mayor toured the site this morning and said work continues. “It is encouraging to see how aggressively they are attacking the pile,“ he said.