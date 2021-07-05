Multiple Miami-area buildings have been evacuated since the Champlain Towers South collapse

Ahead of the demolition at the South tower, the condominium board for Champlain Towers East suggested residents evacuate, according to a letter from the condo association's board of directors obtained by CNN.

The letter encouraged residents to evacuate in advance as streets nearby would be congested due to the demolition. The board also asked residents to take their pets and valuables, including passports and important documents, with them.

The letter encouraged residents to evacuate in advance as streets nearby would be congested due to the demolition. The board also asked residents to take their pets and valuables, including passports and important documents, with them.

"Our building foundation has been checked multiple times, but we make this suggestion in an abundance of caution," the letter reads. "We do not expect any impact to us but you can't be too careful under the circumstances."

On Saturday, the city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a residential building out of an abundance of caution after a city inspector looked at an empty unit and flagged a "flooring system failure in that unit and excessive deflection on an exterior wall," according to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier.

The day before, North Miami Beach officials ordered the evacuation of the Crestview Towers, saying the building was delinquent with its 40-year recertification. Officials cited the late certification report to say the building was structurally and electrically unsafe.

Many residents of Champlain Towers South whose condos didn't collapse had to evacuate without many of their belongings, leaving behind clothes, valuables and family photographs.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said homicide detectives had been "collecting items that are retrievable, and are logging them and documenting them."

Any type of heirloom that was safe to retrieve is being documented to "be addressed at a later date with family members," he said.