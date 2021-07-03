The Crestview Towers Condominium building in North Miami Beach, Florida, on July 2, 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Based on a late recertification report submitted to the City of North Miami Beach on Friday, the city determined a Crestview Towers Condominium building is unsafe and has ordered the immediate evacuation and closure of the building, Arthur H. Sorey, city manager, announced yesterday.

The city ordered the immediate closure for unsafe structural and electrical conditions following the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside last week, which launched a review by North Miami Beach of all high-rise condo buildings above five stories.

Crestview Towers submitted a recertification report dated Jan. 11, 2021, in which an engineer attained by the condo association concluded that the 156 unit building was structurally and electrically unsafe.

Crestview Towers was built in 1972, according to Sorey. According to Sorey, the building should have been in its 40-year recertification process, but they hadn’t been in compliance.

“And that’s what pushed us to push the issue of their compliance and then that's when they submitted their report,” the city manager said, adding a 30-day notice of closure was posted by the city yesterday and the condo’s report was submitted to the city around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to the city manager, the report mentions concrete and electrical problems.