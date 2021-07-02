The Champlain Towers North (far right) stands near its sister building, the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building, on June 29 in Surfside, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Teams going through the debris have still not yet found a single trigger for the collapse. And as investigators look into what caused the devastation, city officials are working to prevent damage elsewhere.

The town of Surfside has requested that all buildings over the age of 30 and more than three stories high begin to examine their structures before the 40-year building recertification program, a letter to property owners said Thursday.

Buildings will need to hire a registered structural engineer to perform an analysis of the building and are also requested to hire a registered geotechnical engineer "to perform an analysis of the foundation and subsurface soils."

Repairs to the Champlain Towers South as part of the 40-year-recertification process had just begun when the collapse happened.

Some reports have surfaced of wear and damage to the building in the years leading up to the collapse, and some officials and residents have accused the building of not doing enough to prevent the incident.

A lawsuit on behalf of a family suing the Champlain Towers South condo association alleges Morabito Consultants, which performed a structural analysis of the building in 2018, did not do enough to keep occupants safe by failing to examine the building's sub-surface foundation.

The suit was filed by attorneys for the family of Harold Rosenberg, who remains unaccounted for, and further alleges that after the 2018 report was completed the condo association and Morabito Consultants should have submitted a written report to the town of Surfside certifying that the condo was structurally safe. "The Morabito report did not certify that the building 'is structurally and electrically safe...for continued occupancy,'" the suit states.

"Instead, in an apparent attempt to wash away its failures in the wake of this tragedy, Defendant Morabito submitted this report... approximately 16 hours after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed," the suit states, referring to a document filed with the town of Surfside on June 24.

The report was conducted by engineer Frank Morabito for the building's condo association as part of the Champlain Towers South's 40-year recertification effort.

