Death toll following condo collapse rises to 22, Miami-Dade County mayor says

The number of lives lost following the condo collapse has risen to 22, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said this afternoon during a news conference.
"[O]ver the course of today's search, we did recover two additional victims. We now have 22 confirmed deaths; 188 people accounted for and 126 unaccounted for. Our detectives are continually��editing this list as we verify every single report that we have received regarding a potentially missing person. And, as a result, these numbers will continue to change as we've told you so often," Levine Cava said.
Levine Cava also said she signed an emergency order "authorizing the demolition of the building in the interest of public health and safety as soon as the engineers sign off on the next steps to begin the demolition process."