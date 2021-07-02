Death toll following condo collapse rises to 22, Miami-Dade County mayor says

Mark Humphrey)/AP

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that "it is important to stress....that a demolition cannot be done overnight; in fact, it takes weeks to demolish a building."

Levine Cava said during a briefing that county officials have "had a couple of meetings with the engineers" regarding plans to demolish the remaining structure from the collapse site.

"They're meeting regularly to look at exactly what will be the process, and we are going to move expeditiously...on decision-making, but it will take some time for the demolition to occur," the mayor said.

"We're proceeding with our evaluation of all of the factors, all of the time, and the impacts related to the demolition of the building," Levine Cava explained.

Some more context: Officials have been considering demolishing the rest of the condo as operations continue in sections that crumbled to the ground a week ago, Levine Cava said Thursday evening.

Work on the debris was halted for much of the day yesterday as engineers assessed the structure still standing. Levine Cava told reporters at an evening news conference the operation resumed at about 4:45 p.m. ET. Engineers are conducting ongoing testing and evaluations of the site to expand the search into more areas as it becomes safe to do so, she said.

CNN's Theresa Waldrop, Madeline Holcombe and Steve Almasy contributed reporting to this post.