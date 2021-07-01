US
Surfside building collapse

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 7:49 a.m. ET, July 1, 2021
1 min ago

Here's what we know about Biden's trip to Surfside

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday. 

Biden, whose empathy amid loss is one of his chief political characteristics, is set to console families who are enduring the excruciating search for loved ones inside a seaside condo that suddenly collapsed a week ago.

The devastating structural failure, which so far has resulted in 18 confirmed deaths with another 145 people still unaccounted for, could become the deadliest non-intentional building collapse in American history. It has raised new questions about the safety of high-rises that run for miles along the South Florida coast, along with similar developments across the nation.

The President is awaiting findings from a team of six federal scientists and engineers collecting information on the ground. He hopes to use results from their investigation to determine how infrastructure like residential towers can be better fortified against catastrophic failure, according to officials.

But before then, there are grieving families to comfort and exhausted rescue personnel to thank – a presidential responsibility Biden takes as seriously as any.

"There's nothing worse than having to wait and wonder what happened," Biden said last week. "It's a tough, tough time. There's so many people waiting. 'Are they alive? Will they be – what will happen?' And so our heart goes out to them."

The White House released details of the Bidens' schedule for the day. Here's what they have planned:

  • At 10:05 a.m. ET, they will receive a command briefing.
  • At 11 a.m., they will thank first responders.
  • At 12:30 p.m., they will hold a closed-press meeting with family members.
  • Finally, at 3:50 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks.

The President and first lady will return to the White House later this evening. 

Watch Biden depart to Surfside, Florida:

19 min ago

New video shows debris and gushing water in Surfside garage moments before collapse

From CNN's Boris Sanchez

A couple staying at a nearby hotel recorded video that shows debris and gushing water in the underground parking garage of the Surfside condominium building minutes before it collapsed.

Adriana Sarmiento and Roberto Castillero were at a nearby hotel when they recorded video in the early hours of June 24. One recording, taken after the couple heard a loud crash, shows a view through the gate for the parking garage. Water can be seen coming down and concrete rubble appears to have fallen.

The couple watched as residents of the Champlain Towers South building rushed to their balconies, confused about the sound. Sarmiento said she and Castillero scrambled into the street, trying to wave for residents to evacuate, but they couldn't understand her.

"Dust, and then, glass, rock, and then I started running for my life," Castillero said.

It took a few minutes to realize what happened.

Video the couple recorded after the collapse showed a huge pile of rubble and debris even as far as where they were standing after running back toward their hotel.

They were in disbelief.

"I said, 'Where are the people on the balcony?' " Castillero said. "I did not realize that the balcony was not there."

Sarmiento said that image has remained in her mind.

"For me, it's been very difficult thinking of everyone who lived there," she said.

As of Wednesday evening, the death toll from the collapse was 18 with 145 people unaccounted for, officials said.

The underground garage was an area inspectors had said in 2018 needed repairs. An engineer wrote in a report that "failed waterproofing" below the pool deck was "causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas" and warned that failure to replace it in the near future would cause "concrete deterioration to expand exponentially."

The investigation into the collapse is just starting and experts have said it will take months to determine what caused the 55 units in two sections of the building to come crashing down.

Watch:

27 min ago

Israeli Commander in Surfside says they are making "new discoveries all the time" as they dig through rubble

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos 

Colonel Golan Vach and CNN’s John Berman.
Colonel Golan Vach and CNN’s John Berman. Source: CNN

The Commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit said search and rescue personnel are making “new discoveries all the time” as they dig through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida.  

“There are new discoveries all the time and families will be the first to know every time, so I will keep the updates to the families,” Colonel Golan Vach, Commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” Thursday.  

A week after the collapse, Vach said the reality is that while first-responders continue to find new voids, the reality is setting in.

“Each time we go, we see a different situation that gives us with one hand, the reality that there are not many chances to find people alive, but on the other hand we see another situation, another voids that we can enter and search after people. Unfortunately, as you know, all the people that we found are not alive,” Vach said. 

When asked about the discovery of two deceased children in the rubble, Vach said he was personally there when they pulled the bodies out. 

“As father I can be with the families in this very difficult moment,” Vach said. “All I can say to the families is we are trying to scale up, we are trying to do our work very professional to reach them quickly, but delicately, with all the respect that you can give them in these very hard moments.”

Vach said the collapse site continues to be dangerous due to the unstable nature of the portion of the building that remains standing. He would not confirm if search and rescue operations had to be halted at any time overnight.

43 min ago

Woman says sister from Surfside condo called husband moments before collapse

From CNN's Camille Furst 

Ashley Dean.
Ashley Dean. Source: CNN

A woman recounted hearing the news about her sister's condo in Surfside, Florida, which partially collapsed last week, to CNN's John Berman on AC360 Wednesday evening.

Ashley Dean is the sister of Cassie Stratton. Deans said her sister is unaccounted for in the Surfside condominium collapse. Stratton was on the phone with her husband during the collapse, she said. 

She told Berman, "It's to my understanding that Cassie called her husband at 1:30 a.m. Miami time, and told him that the pool was collapsing, that the ground was shaking and cracking, and it's my understanding that she let out a very loud scream and the phone went dead."

She went on to tell Berman that "It was very hard to know that that was my sister's last words, and just the terrifying moments that she endured in those last moments before, before and while it was collapsing."

Dean described her sister as a "beautiful, beautiful person."

Dean said she lost her twin sister, Kim, in 1991 and after her death, their mother "was having a hard time taking care of us in the sense of being present." 

Since then, Dean "took on the role of taking care of Cassie."

Dean said, "She was the best baby sister, and I mourn for her as a daughter, because I took care of her (for) so long. I mourn for her as my baby sister and I mourn for her that she was my best friend."

1 hr 6 min ago

Surfside condo association hires a crisis communications firm

From CNN's David Shortell

The Champlain Towers South Condominium Association has hired a crisis communications firm in the wake of the building collapse last week, the firm confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

The full statement from Maxwell Marcucci, vice president at LEVICK, reads:

"The Champlain Towers South Condo Association has retained LEVICK, a communications firm deeply experienced in these matters, to assist them during this very difficult time. LEVICK has been handling the hundreds of inbound media inquiries from around the world interested in the latest breaking news on this unprecedented tragedy. By taking over the important communications responsibilities to keep the media constantly informed, it has removed one burden from the volunteer association board members – who themselves are mourning the loss of their loved ones, friends and neighbors – so that they can focus on the critical work of assisting all manners of search and rescue involved in this tragedy." 

55 min ago

Here's what we know about the victims of the Surfside collapse

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop, Alisha Ebrahimji and Ray Sanchez

People look at a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, in Surfside, Florida. 
People look at a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, in Surfside, Florida.  Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The dead and unaccounted for residents of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, reflected the area's rich cultural diversity, an international tragedy that has touched members of a tight-knit Jewish community and families from as far away as Argentina, Paraguay and Colombia.

Scores of people remained unaccounted for after the collapse of part of the 13-story residential building. Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell on Thursday.

Eighteen deaths have been confirmed as of Wednesday, officials said. The victims range in age from 4 to 92.

Sixteen of the 18 victims have been identified: Michael David Altman, 50; Luis Bermudez, 26; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Emma Guara, 4; Lucia Guara, 10; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Manuel LaFont, 54; Antonio Lozano, 82; Gladys Lozano, 80; Hilda Noriega, 92; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Anna Ortiz, 46 and Anaely Rodriguez, 42.

Fang's teenage son was pulled injured but alive from the rubble, according to family members. The Lozanos were the uncle and godmother of Phil Ferro, the chief meteorologist for CNN affiliate WSVN.

Read more about them here.

1 hr 18 min ago

City of Doral reviewing work of Surfside building official “in an abundance of caution," NY Times reports 

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The city of Doral has announced it will be reviewing the work of Ross Prieto, the Surfside building official who told the building's condo association that the tower was in "very good shape," according to minutes from a meeting on Nov. 15, 2018.

“In an abundance of caution, we are going to review everything he did,” Rey Valdes, the Doral Police Department’s public information officer, said on Wednesday to The New York Times. 

“We don’t suspect he did anything wrong. Nevertheless, given the circumstances we are dealing with, we are going to review everything he did to make sure it’s in line with state law and municipal code.”

In his seven weeks working for the city, Prieto reviewed eight construction projects, which are now under review, Valdes told The New York Times.

Prieto now works for CAP Government Inc., to which CNN has reached out for comment. Prieto has not responded to requests for comment. CAP Government on Monday told officials in Doral, for which the company provides building inspection services, that Prieto is on a leave of absence, according to the city.

1 hr 28 min ago

President Biden will meet with families in Surfside later today

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Biden, whose empathy amid loss is his chief political characteristic, will travel today to console families in Florida who are enduring the excruciating search for loved ones inside a seaside condo that suddenly collapsed a week ago.

The devastating structural failure, which so far has resulted in 18 confirmed deaths with another 145 people still unaccounted for, could become the deadliest non-intentional building collapse in American history. It has raised new questions about the safety of high-rises that run for miles along the South Florida coast, along with similar developments across the nation.

Biden, who will be joined by first lady Jill Biden in Florida, is awaiting findings from a team of six federal scientists and engineers collecting information on the ground. He hopes to use results from their investigation to determine how infrastructure like residential towers can be better fortified against catastrophic failure, according to officials.

But before then, there are grieving families to comfort and exhausted rescue personnel to thank – a presidential responsibility Biden takes as seriously as any.

"There's nothing worse than having to wait and wonder what happened," Biden said last week. "It's a tough, tough time. There's so many people waiting. 'Are they alive? Will they be – what will happen?' And so our heart goes out to them."

The White House was still finalizing details of Biden's visit on Wednesday but said he would meet with first responders and search-and-rescue teams to thank them, along with families awaiting word of their loved ones. His schedule has more than three hours blocked off to meet with the dozens of families affected by the tragedy. He plans to deliver remarks from the St. Regis hotel afterward.

He will meet with Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a chief acolyte of former President Donald Trump who is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024, during a midday briefing alongside other officials in Surfside, near where the collapse occurred.

The two men have mostly sought to put aside politics in the wake of the disaster – though Biden raised eyebrows last week when he told reporters he was "waiting on a call from him if he needs the help."

They eventually connected in a phone call that one official described as professional and focused on providing Florida the help it needed. Biden signed an emergency declaration that freed up federal resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency search-and-rescue teams. And DeSantis has appeared alongside Democrats throughout this week during news conferences near the site of the collapse.

"They're all in," DeSantis said of Biden's administration during a news conference last Friday. "And so we really appreciate having the support of the President."

Read more about Biden's visit here.