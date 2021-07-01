President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday.
Biden, whose empathy amid loss is one of his chief political characteristics, is set to console families who are enduring the excruciating search for loved ones inside a seaside condo that suddenly collapsed a week ago.
The devastating structural failure, which so far has resulted in 18 confirmed deaths with another 145 people still unaccounted for, could become the deadliest non-intentional building collapse in American history. It has raised new questions about the safety of high-rises that run for miles along the South Florida coast, along with similar developments across the nation.
The President is awaiting findings from a team of six federal scientists and engineers collecting information on the ground. He hopes to use results from their investigation to determine how infrastructure like residential towers can be better fortified against catastrophic failure, according to officials.
But before then, there are grieving families to comfort and exhausted rescue personnel to thank – a presidential responsibility Biden takes as seriously as any.
"There's nothing worse than having to wait and wonder what happened," Biden said last week. "It's a tough, tough time. There's so many people waiting. 'Are they alive? Will they be – what will happen?' And so our heart goes out to them."
The White House released details of the Bidens' schedule for the day. Here's what they have planned:
- At 10:05 a.m. ET, they will receive a command briefing.
- At 11 a.m., they will thank first responders.
- At 12:30 p.m., they will hold a closed-press meeting with family members.
- Finally, at 3:50 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks.
The President and first lady will return to the White House later this evening.
Watch Biden depart to Surfside, Florida: