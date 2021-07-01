Female voice was heard during initial Surfside search and rescue efforts, fire chief says
From CNN's Tina Burnside
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said during the initial search and rescue efforts hours after the collapse, teams did hear the voice of a female trapped in the Surfside condo rubble – however they were unable to reach her.
During a news conference on Thursday, Cominsky was asked about a female voice that was heard in the first few hours after the collapse. He said they heard “audible sounds” of a female voice during their initial search and rescue efforts while working underneath the condo structure. Cominsky said they heard the woman's voice for several hours and kept searching until she could no longer be heard.
“Eventually we didn't hear her voice anymore, we continued to search,” he said. “Again… that's emphasizing the magnitude of what we're going through.”
"The efforts that all of our fire and rescue personnel, everyone that is here on scene, trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts," Cominsky said.
48 min ago
Florida governor "not expecting" Tropical Storm Elsa to impact Surfside search efforts this weekend
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
Amid concerns that the weather may impact search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida, over the weekend, the governor said the state is not expecting an impact from Tropical Storm Elsa.
“We are not expecting any impacts through Saturday. But obviously, our meteorological team is actively monitoring the storm and will continue to provide updates,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday. He said the Department of Emergency Management continues implementing contingency plans for potential impacts.
DeSantis added that potential tropical storm cyclone 5 became Tropical Storm Elsa overnight and will continue moving quickly through the Caribbean through the weekend. He said state officials are expecting Tropical Storm Elsa to turn northwest near South Florida by Monday.
The Florida State Response Team has coordinated 500 on-scene responders, included local and state personnel, he added.
1 hr 4 min ago
Surfside rescue operations paused due to safety concerns, Miami-Dade mayor says
From CNN's Elise Hammond
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they were forced to pause rescue operations at the site of the condo collapse early Thursday morning because of "structural concerns about the standing structure."
"We're doing everything that we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount, and to continue our search and rescue operation as soon as it is safe to do so," she said.
"The stop in operations was based on the subject matter experts and several on-site structural engineers," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky added.
Cominsky said there was concern over “six to 12 inches of movement and a large column hanging from the structure that could fall and cause damage to the support columns and the south terrain garage area.”
He also said there was “slight movement in a concrete floor slabs on the south side of the structure near the north and south corner of the building that could cause additional failure of the building."
Cava said local and state engineers are monitoring the building and evaluating options for possible next steps. She said officials have already told families about the pause in operations and are answering any questions they have.
President Biden will visit Surfside later today, but it is unclear if he will go to where the collapse happened. Regardless, Cava said, "I want to stress that President Biden's presence today will have no impact on what happens at this site."
Earlier Thursday, Florida Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told CNN's John Berman that rescue efforts were not halted because of safety concerns.
Patronis said, "No, operations never stop on site. Whether it’s the survey work, anything we can do to make sure the work is still constantly progresses."
"The building is structurally compromised, it’s not safe, so we take an extraordinary amount of precautions to make issues the site is safe for those working on it, and those trapped in the rubble. We use lasers to make sure we’re monitoring any type of tremors. We take an abundance of caution to make sure all lives are saved," he added.
1 hr 48 min ago
White House says local officials wanted Biden to come today
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
State and local authorities in Surfside, Florida, wanted President Biden to visit on Thursday, the White House said, but even as the President was en route, it wasn’t clear if the schedule for the trip was finalized.
“The message that we've been given is very clear – from the mayor's office, with the governor's office, from local officials – which is that they wanted us to come today, that now is the time to come to offer up offer comfort and show unity,” Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday.
She said the White House had been working with officials on the ground in “making sure that we’re meeting with families that were impacted by this.”
“The President is coming here with the first lady to make sure they’re offering up their services… and just comfort,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is about the community, this is about the people, and everything they’ve had to endure the past several days.”
Highlighting the President’s public empathy, Jean-Pierre added that Biden understands, “what this means – what loss means.”
As for whether the President would visit the actual site of the building collapse, Jean-Pierre said “things have been kind of moving, the last, the last couple of hours because we want to make sure that we don't take away any resources, and we do this in a safe way.”
Detailing federal resources on the ground, Jean-Pierre said over 60 Federal Emergency Management Agency staff and been deployed to support the efforts in Surfside, and additional resources were coming, including more urban search and rescue team personnel.
Additional teams were also “on standby to rapidly deploy and provide relief to the first responders who are working tirelessly if needed,” she added. FEMA has also awarded millions of dollars in federal funding to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for emergency protective measures.
“This additional federal support from FEMA is authorized under the emergency declaration the President approved to coordinate disaster relief efforts, reimburse response costs, provide equipment and resources to assist with debris removal,” Jean-Pierre said, “in order to try to save lives, and to provide temporary shelter and housing to alleviate the hardship and suffering for those who have been displaced.”
As of 6 a.m. ET, FEMA deployed 60 staff; additional 400 personnel across five search and rescue teams at request of local officials — those teams will be on site today. Two additional urban rescue teams are on standby to rapidly deploy.
FEMA awarded $20 million to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for emergency measures. It will support local and state with unbudgeted costs associated with disaster.
2 hr 25 min ago
Florida fire marshal says “operations never stop on-site” at Surfside collapse
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
Florida Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Thursday that “operations never stop on-site” in Surfside, Florida.
“Whether it be the surveying work that is being taken placing; anything that we can do to make sure that the work is still constantly progressing," he told CNN on Thursday.
Patronis said work does halt when there are lightning strikes in the area as “the site is a big lightning rod.”
Patronis said they are carefully tracking movements in the building and the rubble as well as tremors to try and ensure the highest levels of safety.
“The building is structurally compromised. It’s not safe so we take an extraordinary amount of precautions in order to make sure the site is safe for those who are working on it and those who are trapped in the rubble,” Patronis said.
2 hr 40 min ago
Lawsuit accuses Champlain Towers South inspector of failing to keep occupants safe
From CNN's Curt Devine and Kristen Holmes
A lawsuit on behalf of a family suing the Champlain Towers South condo association names Morabito Consultants, which performed a structural analysis of the building in 2018, as a defendant. It argues the firm should have further examined the building’s stability by “inspecting the sub-surface foundation.”
The suit was filed by attorneys for the family of Harold Rosenberg, who remains unaccounted for, and further alleges that after the 2018 report was completed the condo association and Morabito Consultants should have submitted a written report to the town of Surfside certifying that the condo was structurally safe. “The Morabito report did not certify that the building ‘is structurally and electrically safe...for continued occupancy,’” the suit states.
“Instead, in an apparent attempt to wash away its failures in the wake of this tragedy, Defendant Morabito submitted this report... approximately 16 hours after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed,” the suit states, referring to a document Frank Morabito filed with the town of Surfside on June 24.
The report was conducted by engineer Frank Morabito for the building’s condo association as part of the Champlain Towers South’s 40-year recertification effort
In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Morabito Consultants, said: “While we cannot comment on active or pending litigation, the firm’s 2018 report for the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association offered detailed findings and recommendations regarding extensive and necessary structural repairs for the condo building. We continue to work closely with the investigating authorities to understand why the structure failed and are praying for the families and loved ones of all who are have been impacted by this tragic event.”
The family is also suing the firm SD Architects, which the suit argues failed to ensure appropriate corrective measures were taken in the building after being retained to create plans for remediation work this year.
In an emergency motion filed Wednesday, attorneys also asked a court for permission to conduct on-site inspections when search-and-rescue efforts end but before the site is cleared.
Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi said even though government entities are gathering evidence, families don’t know what is being collected and deserve the opportunity to have their own observers collect images with a drone.
“The key in building collapse cases is the evidence that is at the site. The families have not had a voice or a set of eyes in that process at all,” Mongeluzzi said at a news conference Wednesday.
In the lawsuit, Rosenberg’s three adult children allege that the condo association failed to make structural repairs on the building due to a desire to save money. An attorney representing the condo association, Donna DiMaggio Berger, told CNN on Monday that she didn't think the building was in a state of disrepair before its collapse and that the board was hiring an engineer to evaluate who is responsible.
3 hr 1 min ago
City of Doral reviewing work of Surfside building official "in an abundance of caution"
From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Gregory Lemos
The City of Doral confirmed it is reviewing the eight projects Ross Prieto worked on since being assigned by his employer CAP Government.
“Mr. Prieto worked on a total of 8 projects since he was appointed to the City by his employer, CAP Government, on May 3, 2021. In an abundance of caution, the City will be reviewing those to ensure everything is in compliance with all pertinent codes,” Maggie Santos, communications director for the City of Doral, told CNN Thursday.
Prieto has come under fire in the wake of the Champlain Towers South collapse for allegedly telling the building's condo association that the tower was in "very good shape," according to minutes from a 2018 meeting.
On Monday, the city of Doral said in a statement that Prieto has been placed on a leave of absence.
3 hr 3 min ago
White House hopes to keep Surfside visit today as apolitical as possible, officials say
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden will meet with first responders and search-and-rescue teams to thank them, along with families awaiting word of their loved ones, at two separate stops in Surfside today.
His schedule has more than three hours blocked off to meet with the dozens of families affected by the tragedy. He plans to deliver remarks from the St. Regis hotel afterward, and his speechwriter is accompanying him on the trip ahead of the remarks.
He will meet with Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a chief acolyte of former President Donald Trump who is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024, during a midday briefing alongside other officials in Surfside, near where the collapse occurred.
White House officials said they hoped to keep Thursday's visit as apolitical as possible, instead underscoring Biden's unique capacity for conveying compassion in dark moments.
The two men have mostly sought to put aside politics in the wake of the disaster — though Biden raised eyebrows last week when he told reporters he was "waiting on a call from him if he needs the help."
They eventually connected in a phone call that one official described as professional and focused on providing Florida the help it needed. Biden signed an emergency declaration that freed up federal resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency search-and-rescue teams. And DeSantis has appeared alongside Democrats throughout this week during news conferences near the site of the collapse.
"They're all in," DeSantis said of Biden's administration during a news conference last Friday. "And so we really appreciate having the support of the President."
Talks between the White House and DeSantis’s office have been professional and focused on logistics, an official said.
While politics inevitably seep into disaster relief, Biden has emphasized the need for bipartisanship to get things done. While aides began planning for a visit to Florida shortly after the gravity of the disaster became clear, the President issued specific and firm instructions that no visit take place if it meant diverting a single firefighter or law enforcement officer from the search-and-rescue efforts, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Throughout the weekend and early this week, officials were in talks with authorities on the ground to ensure the efforts at the condo site were not affected by the requirements of a presidential visit, which typically include a large contingent of state and local police.
His FEMA administrator, Homeland security adviser, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schulz, who represents Surfside in Congress, were also aboard Air Force One.
3 hr 22 min ago
Some Surfside condo board members quit in 2019 over sluggish building repairs, multiple outlets report
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
The majority of the Champlain Towers condo board decidedto quit in the fall of 2019 following disputes over the lackluster response in tackling repairs needed in the condominium complex, The Washington Post reports.
The Post cites minutes from an Oct. 3, 2019, Surfside condo board meeting and the resignation letter of Annette Goldstein, the then-president of the condo board.
Goldstein was among five members of the seven-member board who decided to resign, the Washington Post reports.
“We work for months to go in one direction and at the very last minute objections are raised that should have been discussed and resolved right in the beginning,” Goldstein wrote in her September 2019 resignation letter that was obtained by the Post.
The firm that performed the survey, Morabito Consultants, said it provided an estimate to "make the extensive and necessary repairs" to the condo association. The report didn't indicate whether the structure was at risk of collapse.
Goldstein’s letter appears to indicate growing frustration in trying to resolve the issue and pay for the repairs, which were estimated to be about $9 million in 2018. But those costs had grown to about $15 million by the time the work was approved by the board in 2021, according to an assessment letter obtained by CNN. Those costs would be paid by the residents.
“This pattern has repeated itself over and over, ego battles, undermining the roles of fellow board members, circulation of gossip and mistruths. I am not presenting a very pretty picture of the functioning of our board and many before us, but it describes a board that works very hard but cannot for the reasons above accomplish the goals we set out to accomplish,” she wrote.
Goldstein and the other members of the board who decided to resign did not return messages seeking comment, according to the Post.
The reasons for the resignations of the other four members were not clear in the documents that the Post reviewed.
Goldstein and some of the others would later return to the board, with one of the members returning just three weeks after stepping down, documents indicate, the Post reported.
“Efforts to reach virtually everyone who has served on the board since 2018 were unsuccessful; at least two of those members have been reported missing,” according to the paper.
The New York Times also spoke to a former board member who elaborated on the departure of board members.
“People were quitting, and there were new people, and there was all kinds of stuff that was going on that was not pleasant,” said Max Friedman, a former member of the board.
“I guess part of it was because of the project. There might have been personalities involved. There was all kinds of ugly stuff.”