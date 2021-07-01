Female voice was heard during initial Surfside search and rescue efforts, fire chief says

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Source: CNN

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they were forced to pause rescue operations at the site of the condo collapse early Thursday morning because of "structural concerns about the standing structure."

"We're doing everything that we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount, and to continue our search and rescue operation as soon as it is safe to do so," she said.

"The stop in operations was based on the subject matter experts and several on-site structural engineers," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky added.

Cominsky said there was concern over “six to 12 inches of movement and a large column hanging from the structure that could fall and cause damage to the support columns and the south terrain garage area.”

He also said there was “slight movement in a concrete floor slabs on the south side of the structure near the north and south corner of the building that could cause additional failure of the building."

Cava said local and state engineers are monitoring the building and evaluating options for possible next steps. She said officials have already told families about the pause in operations and are answering any questions they have.

President Biden will visit Surfside later today, but it is unclear if he will go to where the collapse happened. Regardless, Cava said, "I want to stress that President Biden's presence today will have no impact on what happens at this site."

Earlier Thursday, Florida Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told CNN's John Berman that rescue efforts were not halted because of safety concerns.

Patronis said, "No, operations never stop on site. Whether it’s the survey work, anything we can do to make sure the work is still constantly progresses."

"The building is structurally compromised, it’s not safe, so we take an extraordinary amount of precautions to make issues the site is safe for those working on it, and those trapped in the rubble. We use lasers to make sure we’re monitoring any type of tremors. We take an abundance of caution to make sure all lives are saved," he added.