Miami-Dade mayor says 16 now confirmed dead from Surfside collapse

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks during a press conference in Surfside, Florida, on June 30. CNN

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the death toll from the collapse is now 16.

"We've now recovered four additional victims. The number of deceased is at 16," the mayor said.

She said that 12 next of kin notifications have been completed and that there are four families still waiting to hear.

The mayor said that that the number of accounted for is 139 and the number of unaccounted is 147.

She also clarified how they are organizing the count.

"And to remind you, we were previously including the number of deceased in the accounted for number, but for clarity moving forward we're separating that. So we have deceased, accounted, and unaccounted."

The news conference is ongoing.