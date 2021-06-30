Death toll rises to 18 in Surfside condo collapse

The number of deaths following the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, has grown to 18, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said this evening during a news conference.
"I'm pained to tell you we found two additional bodies in the rubble, which brings our total count to 18 — 18 fatalities. It is also with great sorrow, real pain, that I have to share with you that two of these were children. Aged 4 and 10. Any loss of life, especially given the unexpected, unprecedented nature of this event is a tragedy, but the loss of our children is too great to bear," she said.
Levine Cava added: "Our community, our nation and the world, we're all mourning with these families who have lost loved ones and we grieve with them and we lift them up as a community and we're so grateful for the support from all of you everywhere as we continue to big through the rubble."
Watch: