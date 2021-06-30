Death toll rises to 18 in Surfside condo collapse

Less than a month before the collapse of Champlain Towers South, the town of Surfside’s compliance division sent a notice to the condo’s association that listed a series of minor violations that included untrimmed hedges, a missing exit light and a malfunctioning gate, according to new documents released by the town of Surfside on Wednesday.

The May 26 notice called on the building to “comply with all aforementioned violations,” but did not mention any of the issues described in an engineer’s field survey in 2018. That report outlined “major structural damage” to a slab below the pool deck and abundant cracking in columns in the parking garage, among other issues.

A member of the condo’s board in 2018 shared that report with the town’s building official at the time, Ross Prieto, who assured residents at condo association meeting that same year the building was in “good shape,” documents show.

In May, the town sent out a series of other compliance notices to owners of individual units in the condo that described violations of lighting regulations meant to protect sea turtle hatchlings.

A spokesperson for Surfside did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why minor violations but not structural concerns were addressed in the May notices. Officials have emphasized that the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

A notice sent by the town to the condo association in 2018 did describe “an excess of accumulated water on the pavement in the garage, possibly due to a leaky sprinkler” and noted holes in the 12th-floor stairwell wall.