"It almost resembles the Trade Center": A first responder's first moments on scene

After about 55 units of the Champlain Towers South collapsed Thursday night, a first responder arrived on scene and described what he saw.

"We have a 13 story building with most of the building gone. This is gonna be a high priority," the first responder told dispatch.

"I see many people on their balconies. The building is gone — there's no elevators. This is nothing. I mean, it almost resembles the Trade Center," he said in the released audio.

Currently, at least 12 people are dead and 149 people are unaccounted for. Rescue teams are entering their seventh day searching the scene for victims.

Listen to what the first responder said: