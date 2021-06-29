US
Live Updates

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

By Melissa Mahtani, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:16 a.m. ET, June 29, 2021
9 min ago

What we know about those missing in the Miami condo collapse

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop

Dozens of people remain unaccounted after the collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said. 

Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell on Thursday.

So far at least 11 victims have been identified. They are Stacie Fang, 54, Antonio Lozano, 82, Gladys Lozano, 80, Manuel LaFont, 54, Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, Luis Bermudez, 26, Anna Ortiz, 46, Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, Marcus Joseph Guara, 52, Frank Kleiman, 55 and Michael David Altman, 50.

Fang's teenage son was pulled injured but alive from the rubble, the family has said. The Lozanos were the uncle and godmother of Phil Ferro, the chief meteorologist for CNN affiliate WSVN.

Here's what we know about some of the missing:

Ilan Naibryf: Naibryf, 21, was staying with his girlfriend in her family's condo in the building, according to Naibryf's parents, Ronit Felszer and Carlos Naibryf. Ilan and his girlfriend were in town for a funeral, Naibryf's parents said. On Monday afternoon, more than four days after the collapse, his family said they haven't given up hope of seeing their son alive again, but they realize chances are slim.

Family of Paraguay's first lady: The sister and brother-in-law of Paraguay's first lady, Silvana López Moreira, were staying with their three children at the building, and Paraguay's ministry of external relations has not been able to locate the family, the ministry told CNN en Español. That family — including Sophia López Moreira and her husband Luis Pettengill — was in the US to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, Paraguay's foreign minister said.

6 Colombians: Six Colombian citizens are unaccounted for following the collapse, Colombian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Camila Mugno told CNN on Friday.

Read more about the missing here.

13 min ago

Rescuers begin their sixth day searching through the debris of collapsed Surfside condo

From CNN's Hollie Silverman, Deanna Hackney and Jamiel Lynch

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 28 in Surfside.
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 28 in Surfside. Joe Ra

As rescuers begin their sixth day searching through the debris of a deadly Florida condo collapse, families of the missing are desperately seeking information about their loved ones and investigators are on the scene trying to figure out the cause.

At least 11 people have died in the Champlain Towers Collapse, and 150 remain missing following the tragedy. More than 136 people have been accounted for, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The deceased victims range in age from 26 to 82.

"We're not giving up hope. We're there every day," Rachel Spiegel, whose mother Judy Spiegel is missing, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday. "I'm concerned that it's been five, almost six days and we found 11 people and there are still 150 missing," she added.

A six-person team of federal officials from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) – consisting of scientists, structural engineers and a geotechnical engineer – is conducting a preliminary investigation of the collapsed building's materials, history and applicable building codes at the time the condo was built, the ground surrounding the building and numerous other factors, according to an agency official.

As investigators converge on the scene, questions keep coming up about the building's structural integrity. A 2018 report from an engineering firm showed severe structural damage to the concrete slab below the pool deck and "cracking and spalling" located in the parking garage.

Spalling is a term used to describe areas of concrete that have cracked or crumbled.

Residents of the building also had raised concerns over tremors during construction of a nearby building in 2019, according to documents obtained by CNN and interviews with the family members of people missing in the collapse. 

Donna DiMaggio Berger, an attorney for the condominium board, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Monday that she didn't think the building was in a state of disrepair prior to its collapse.

"We have months and years to dig into what happened, and we're going to. The board is already in the process of hiring an engineer to also try to figure out what happened, and they will be evaluating who's responsible."

The condo owners were facing assessments for $15 million worth of repairs to the building, with payments set to begin July 1.

The association approved the assessment in April to complete repairs required under the county's 40-year recertification process, according to documents obtained by CNN.