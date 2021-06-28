CNN

Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said the search and rescue effort underway in Surfside at the Champlain Towers South collapse site is the largest that state has ever had that isn’t a hurricane.

“It’s the largest effort we’ve ever had in the history of the state of Florida that not’s been a hurricane,” Patronis told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

Patronis said the rescue effort has been helped in recent days by a newly constructed trench and first responders’ ability to remove giant pieces of smoldering concrete.

Patronis said one of the pieces they were able to pull out weighed about 12,000 pounds and it was scorched from a fire burning beneath it.

“As they have been able to remove some of these, they have been able to get some of the fuel out of the system and with the fuel going away, the fires are minimized and the work is more efficient,” Patronis said.

The state's fire marshal said the idea that even one person could be pulled alive from the rubble is what motivates first responders to continue the grueling recovery effort.

Asked about potential causes of the catastrophic collapse, Patronis said he is focused on the recovery efforted but said “it will be a Greek tragedy if they find that this all could have been avoided.”