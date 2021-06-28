Vice Mayor of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Larisa Svechin expressed concerns over the older condominium buildings in her city following the deadly building collapse in Surfside.
"First of all, our concerns, obviously, are for the safety of our residents and, so, we are immediately putting in plans to check 59 buildings that are either at the 40-year mark or have just went through the 40-year recertification because ultimately, we need to understand if there was anything that was missed, anything that we can do, how we can help and how we can mitigate for something," Svechin told CNN's John Berman.
"Starting this morning, actually, we are taking out teams going out through our city, which is a pretty small city but has over 20,000 condo units and start checking those buildings. The 20 going through recertification right now," she said.
Sunny Isles Beach city is less than five miles north of Surfside.