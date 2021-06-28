Rescue crews have descended upon the coastal town of Surfside, Florida, as families wait for any news -- good or bad -- about their loved ones following the collapse of a condo building Thursday.

At least nine people are dead, 152 are unaccounted for and 134 are accounted for in the collapse of Champlain Towers South as of Sunday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference.

The missing are from at least nine countries, including six Latin American countries, and multiple faith communities.

Rescuers from Israel have come to the waterfront town to help local, state and federal agencies in their search efforts. Rescuers from Mexico are expected to arrive today.

Over the weekend, crews were able to carve out trenches, contain a deep rooted fire, and burrow into the collapse site to pull victims out as crews above ground used K9s, sonar and heavy equipment to locate the missing.

On Sunday, some family members were bussed from the reunification center to the site of the collapse to pay their respects and witness the efforts rescuers are making to bring their family home.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Newsroom Sunday that he will continue to support search and rescue operations until everyone is pulled out of the rubble. "I expect miracles. I'm expecting many miracles," he said.

