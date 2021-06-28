Family of missing woman say they are trying to stay hopeful

Judy Spiegel remains unaccounted for Courtesy Spiegel family

The husband of a woman who remains missing following the condo collapse told CNN he was encouraged to see first responders working around the clock.

"I have 100% faith in a lot that's going on here," Kevin Spiegel told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday as he awaits word on his wife, Judy Spiegel.

He and his two sons, Josh and Michael Spiegel, also wish the process would move quicker.

"Honestly, I think we all want more information. It's coming slowly," Michael Spiegel told CNN.

Officials have held two meetings over Zoom daily to update the families on the progress. "But we'd always like more information and we wish this process obviously is going a little quicker than it is," Michael Spiegel said.

Josh Spiegel, a surgeon in Orlando who has worked in the trauma unit, told Blitzer, "Out of all the things I've seen in my job, this takes everything to a whole other level. I don't think anything that I've seen through the horrific events I have seen matches this at all and to make it that much worse, it's personal."

"I understand the methods that they are using to try to get people out but we need them to work faster. I understand what the true time frame this needs to happen and the fact they've only been able to find 10 people so far is not reassuring but we're trying to stay very hopeful and we are just praying and praying for some good news," he added.

Kevin Spiegel and his wife lived in the building for five years. They will be married for 39 years this Thanksgiving.

"She's part of me. You can't divide the two. We're the same," he said.