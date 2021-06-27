The Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett, left, talks with Rachel Spiegel, right, who is looking for information on the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, in the Surfside area of Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said residents can evacuate the other Champlain Tower buildings on a voluntary basis, following the disaster.

The mayor told reporters during a press conference Saturday that the Surfside building officials did a cursory review of the structure at Champlain Towers North and East, two other tower blocks and "didn't find anything that was out of order."

"So that's reassuring but that is not a deep dive," he added.

"We are going to do a very deep dive into why this building fell down. And I imagine that is going to end up being a very sort of comprehensive project."

Burkett said he was made aware of a 2018 report detailing structural issues at the site on Saturday.

After speaking with other officials, the decision was made to give residents the information, so they could make the decision on whether to relocate.

Officials are working with FEMA on relocation options.

Burkett said he had spoken with the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senators Rick Scott and Rubio as well as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

He said officials in the state have received tremendous support.