Crews continued to search through the night after human remains were found Saturday, Alan Cominsky, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief said during a Saturday night press conference.

Cominsky said the teams at the collapse site were pushing on with an "aggressive search and rescue strategy."

He added that fire crews were able to contain the blaze that had earlier caused smoke issues during rescue efforts.

The rescuers are continuing to search the entire debris field, separated into multiple sections, he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levina Cava said that rescuers are using a grid search approach to search the site. They are using sonar equipment and cameras in their efforts and have minimized the use of heavy equipment.

Sen. Marco Rubio said the state department and other federal resources are on site providing any assistance they can.