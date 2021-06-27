Survivors felt shaking during construction on nearby building, a Surfside commissioner says

Rescue workers continue to search through rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach on June 27. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Eliana Salzhauer, one of three town commissioners for Surfside, Florida, said Sunday night that survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse she encountered have said they felt shaking during construction on a nearby building in recent years.

Salzhauer also said a 2018 report completed by structural engineers was alarming.

Family members of people missing in the rubble, including Magaly Ramsey, daughter of missing Magaly Delgado, also told CNN their family members had been concerned about shaking from the nearby construction.

A 2018 structural field survey indicated significant issues in the Champlain Towers South that collapsed Thursday.

The report, written by Morabito Consultants after a structural engineering inspection of the building, "detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete," and gave "an estimate of the probable costs to make the extensive and necessary repairs," a statement from the firm said Saturday.

A meeting was held with the condo association following the report. CNN has tried to obtain the minutes from that meeting but has not yet seen them. They were first reported by NPR.

"In hindsight, reading that report is very damning. You read that report you go, 'My God. How could they miss this?'" Salzhauer said.

Salzhauer said some survivors told her they were bothered by all the shaking of their building that had occurred while a high-rise was being constructed next door. They told her there was shaking, cracking and water leaking in the garage, she said.

"They were very traumatized and shook up," she said, saying that she heard people saying the building "was shaking all the time," during the construction.

An email to the town’s building official, Ross Prieto, in 2019 from Mara Chouela, a member of the condo’s board, says she is concerned the nearby construction was “digging too close to our property.”

She said: “We have concerns regarding the structure of our building.”

Regarding the Champlain Towers North and East that are under a voluntary evacuation, Salzhauer said they have yet to find a reason for concern.

"We have not found an immediate life safety issue that would cause people to panic and run for their lives or we would have already evacuated. We don't want this to happen again," she said.