Since early Thursday morning first responders have been working at the scene at Champlain Towers South, a few miles north of Miami Beach.

Rescue efforts continued all night into Saturday morning.

A side of the building has fallen, leaving huge piles of rubble behind.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues but "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

The building was undergoing roof work, but it's unknown whether this was a factor in the collapse, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said.

"This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don't fall down," Burkett said.

