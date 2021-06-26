Miami-Dade mayor on the 2018 report: "We are going to get to the bottom of what happened"
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
When asked about the reporting that in 2018 there was an inspection done of the Surfside building that collapsed showing there were cracks in the structure that required fixing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said “we are going to get to the bottom of what happened at this particular building.”
“Clearly, our buildings need to be structurally sound. We need to have regular reviews, and to the extent that we need to change laws, we will change laws, and we will make sure these things do not happen in the future,” Cava told CNN. “For now, we're focused on the families waiting for their loved ones and the search for survivors.”
Cava said search and rescue teams continue “working feverishly,” and are “leaving no stone unturned.”
“They are telling us that they are pushing forward because they do believe they could still find people in the rubble, alive. So we are on the search phase and that is our sole focus,” Cava added.
13 min ago
Engineer raised concerns about structural damage at Surfside condominium in 2018 report
The report from October 2018 was included in a series of public records documents that were published overnight on the Surfside, Florida town website. The New York Times was the first media outlet to publish a story about the field survey report.
Page seven of the report, the goal of which was to "understand and document the extent of structural issues that require(d) repair and/or remediation in the immediate and near future," detailed signs of “distress/fatigue” in the parking garage:
Spalling is a term used to describe areas of concrete that have cracked or crumbled.
The 2018 report also noted that "many of the previous garage concrete repairs" were "failing."
The report also said the waterproofing below the pool deck was failing and causing "major structural damage."
“…the waterproofing below the pool deck and Entrance Drive as well as all of the planter waterproofing is beyond its useful life and therefore must all be completely removed and replaced. The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report read.
It further noted that "the replacement of the existing deck waterproofing will be extremely expensive...be disruptive and create a major disturbance to the occupants of this condominium building."
The report, which didn't give any indication that the structure was at risk of collapse, was completed by Frank Morabito with Morabito Consultants. CNN reached out to Morabito Consultants on Friday who offered no comment.
An attorney for the building's condominium association, Kenneth Direktor, warned against early speculation. The building, he told CNN on Friday, had been subject to a series of inspections "over the last several months" as part of its milestone 40-year safety certification process.
"Nothing like this was foreseeable," Direktor said. "At least it wasn't seen by the engineers who were looking at the building from a structural perspective."
CNN reached out to Kenneth Direktor on Saturday for comment.
1 hr 19 min ago
Intense rescue efforts continued through the night in Florida
Since early Thursday morning first responders have been working at the scene at Champlain Towers South, a few miles north of Miami Beach.
Rescue efforts continued all night into Saturday morning.
A side of the building has fallen, leaving huge piles of rubble behind.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues but "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."
The building was undergoing roof work, but it's unknown whether this was a factor in the collapse, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said.
"This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don't fall down," Burkett said.
Read more to see the ongoing aftermath in pictures:
Miami-Dade Police Department Director, Alfredo Ramirez III paid tribute to those involved in search and rescue efforts in Florida as work continued through the night.
"The collaboration I have witnessed by our local, state and federal partners is admirable and humbling," he said.
"We must remain focused in our efforts to save lives. I ask you to join me in prayer. We have not lost hope!"
2 hr 18 min ago
Search and rescue crews include members from Mexico and Israel
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
There are four task force teams working on search and rescue efforts at the disaster site, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Comisky said in a press conference Friday.
The team includes Florida Task Force 1, which consists of Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue firefighters and three other task force teams from the state.
Task force members from Mexico and Israel, who arrived at the site Friday, are also taking part in search and rescue efforts.
While the collapse happened on US soil, the impact of the building collapse stretches far beyond US borders.
Dozens of citizens from countries across Latin America are missing, including those from Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, and Paraguay.
3 hr 3 min ago
Families left searching for loved ones as rescue efforts continue
At least 159 people remain missing after the building's partial collapse, leaving many family members frantic for information.
Sarina Patel told CNN that her uncle, his pregnant wife and their one-year-old daughter were all missing.
"We had tried calling them countless times, and there's just been no answers," she said. "We have a large extended family. They always stay in touch with someone everyday. They haven't contacted anybody. We've called multiple hospitals within that area and there's no sight of them anywhere."
Patel said the family were still hopeful "and praying for a miracle."
"We haven't received much updates yet," she said, adding that her uncle's mother had provided a DNA sample in case authorities require it for identification.
"The last time I spoke to [the missing family] was on Sunday," Patel said.
"I had actually called them to tell them I had just booked a flight to come visit, because they've been asking me to come see their home. And to meet their daughter, I haven't met her due to the pandemic."
Rescue efforts continue at the site.
3 hr 53 min ago
Florida authorities advise residents to avoid smoke from collapse site
From CNN's Dave Alsup
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has advised people living near the Surfside Building to stay indoors due to the smoke coming from the debris.
“If you live near the area of the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse, you may be experiencing smoky conditions, which can affect those with respiratory conditions," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a tweet.
"Please stay indoors, keep your windows and doors closed, and run your a/c by recirculating the air inside your home."
3 hr 42 min ago
It could take months to know the cause of the building collapse
From CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Hollie Silverman
Two days after the catastrophic partial collapse of a residential building in South Florida, officials remained focused on the search for the dozens of people believed to be under the mountain of rubble as an expert suggested it may be months before the cause of the disaster is known.
While anxious family members awaited some news -- and the search continued through the night -- officials urged for a powerful sentiment: Hope.
I am holding out hope because our first responders tell me they have hope," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told CNN.
"They are the ones on the ground. They are in the tunnels; they're in the water; they're on top of the rubble pile. They're helping to sift through using the cameras, the dogs, the sonar, and they say they have hope."
An emotional Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez echoed the sentiment in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "There's always hope," he said. "We're doing everything we can to bring your family member out alive."
Survivor: 'I thought the building was struck by lightning'
Two survivors who escaped the building told CNN that the disaster was a surreal and terrifying experience.
Albert and Janette Aguero were on vacation with their two children, aged 22 and 14, when they were woken up by a "loud, thunderous sound" as the condo collapsed.
The family were staying on the building's 11th floor.
"I thought the building was struck by lightning," Albert said.
"Then [Janette] realizes that the chandeliers and the lights in the apartment are all swinging back and forth, so we know it's something more than just a storm."
He added: "We've lived through Hurricane Sandy. It wasn't that."
Janette said that the family soon realized they needed to leave the building but that "the elevator was gone." Parts of the wall by the stairwell had also been destroyed, leaving the stairs open to the elements.
Janette added that it was "a mad dash to get down" the stairs and out of the building.
"It was pitch dark," Albert said. "I'm thinking...we're racing against the clock because the rest of the building is going to come down."
"It was surreal, it was scary, it was terrifying," his wife said.
The family were unhurt apart from a few minor scratches.
"I couldn't make sense of any of it. I felt like...why?," Janette Aguero told CNN. "Why did we get out? And how did we get out?"