Surfside mayor on 2018 structural report: Unclear what steps were taken to "address those cracks"
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN that he has not seen the 2018 structural field survey report, which raised concerns about structural damage to the Champlain Towers' South, but said it's "unclear right now exactly what was going on in that building."
"I can't speak to that [report] because I haven't seen that; I'm going to get a copy of that this morning and take a look at it so I can give out accurate information regarding that," Burkett told CNN. "I understand from our building official, that it was in the form of the 2018 email that came from an engineer regarding those cracks."
Burkett said it's still "unclear what steps the building was taking to address those cracks" mentioned in the report.
According to the mayor, "the 40-year report had not been submitted yet."
"We had indications that it was on the way because it needed to be submitted within this year," said Burkett.
The report indicated that the engineer found no sign of immediate danger, CNN reported.
41 min ago
Surfside mayor recommends residents of Champlain North Tower to evacuate
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN on Saturday that he has recommended residents of Champlain Towers’ North Tower to evacuate out of "an abundance of caution."
The Champlain North tower is located a block away from the South Tower, which collapsed Thursday.
"I've recommended that that building be evacuated pending a thorough structural investigation," Burkett said.
"Because I don't think people need to live with the possibility, or the thought that their" building may collapse, Burkett added.
"It had the same developer, it probably had the same materials, they probably had the same plans, and people are asking me is the building safe, and I can't tell them it is safe," Burkett said.
47 min ago
President Biden set to receive updates on collapsed building while at Camp David
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden is set to receive updates from his homeland security team this weekend on the collapsed condo building near Miami Beach, according to White House officials.
Biden is spending Saturday and Sunday with family at Camp David, but officials say he’ll receive briefings each day over the phone and from a traveling national security adviser, Yohannes Abraham.
Biden has been following developments closely and has told aides to provide whatever assistance the state needs, including mortuary facilities if bodies begin emerging from the rubble.
“There's nothing worse than having to wait and wonder what happened,” Biden said Friday. “It’s a tough, tough time. There's so many people waiting. ���Are they alive? Will they be -- what will happen?’ And so, our heart goes out to them.”
White House officials believe a potential trip to Florida for Biden to visit families and the site is still a way off, as the same resources being used in the recovery efforts (fire and police departments) would be needed for a presidential visit.
Earlier: Biden spoke Friday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing a federal emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County, which freed up money and resources to assist in recovery efforts. A White House official said Biden signed the order very soon after receiving it late Thursday.
The phone call was professional and focused on providing Florida the help it needs, the official said.
The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA to coordinate relief efforts and provide equipment to assist with debris removal. The agency has deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team to Florida and two FEMA search and rescue teams are on site. They have also provided building science experts, according to the White House.
A team of White House officials, led by homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood Randall, has been keeping tabs on the incident from Washington.
1 hr 14 min ago
Miami-Dade mayor on the 2018 report: "We are going to get to the bottom of what happened"
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
When asked about the reporting that in 2018 there was an inspection done of the Surfside building that collapsed showing there were cracks in the structure that required fixing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said “we are going to get to the bottom of what happened at this particular building.”
“Clearly, our buildings need to be structurally sound. We need to have regular reviews, and to the extent that we need to change laws, we will change laws, and we will make sure these things do not happen in the future,” Cava told CNN. “For now, we're focused on the families waiting for their loved ones and the search for survivors.”
Cava said search and rescue teams continue “working feverishly,” and are “leaving no stone unturned.”
“They are telling us that they are pushing forward because they do believe they could still find people in the rubble, alive. So we are on the search phase and that is our sole focus,” Cava added.
1 hr 25 min ago
Engineer raised concerns about structural damage at Surfside condominium in 2018 report
The report from October 2018 was included in a series of public records documents that were published overnight on the Surfside, Florida town website. The New York Times was the first media outlet to publish a story about the field survey report.
Page seven of the report, the goal of which was to "understand and document the extent of structural issues that require(d) repair and/or remediation in the immediate and near future," detailed signs of “distress/fatigue” in the parking garage:
Spalling is a term used to describe areas of concrete that have cracked or crumbled.
The 2018 report also noted that "many of the previous garage concrete repairs" were "failing."
The report also said the waterproofing below the pool deck was failing and causing "major structural damage."
“…the waterproofing below the pool deck and Entrance Drive as well as all of the planter waterproofing is beyond its useful life and therefore must all be completely removed and replaced. The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report read.
It further noted that "the replacement of the existing deck waterproofing will be extremely expensive...be disruptive and create a major disturbance to the occupants of this condominium building."
The report, which didn't give any indication that the structure was at risk of collapse, was completed by Frank Morabito with Morabito Consultants. CNN reached out to Morabito Consultants on Friday who offered no comment.
An attorney for the building's condominium association, Kenneth Direktor, warned against early speculation. The building, he told CNN on Friday, had been subject to a series of inspections "over the last several months" as part of its milestone 40-year safety certification process.
"Nothing like this was foreseeable," Direktor said. "At least it wasn't seen by the engineers who were looking at the building from a structural perspective."
CNN reached out to Kenneth Direktor on Saturday for comment.
2 hr 32 min ago
Intense rescue efforts continued through the night in Florida
Since early Thursday morning first responders have been working at the scene at Champlain Towers South, a few miles north of Miami Beach.
Rescue efforts continued all night into Saturday morning.
A side of the building has fallen, leaving huge piles of rubble behind.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues but "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."
The building was undergoing roof work, but it's unknown whether this was a factor in the collapse, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said.
"This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don't fall down," Burkett said.
Miami-Dade Police Department Director, Alfredo Ramirez III paid tribute to those involved in search and rescue efforts in Florida as work continued through the night.
"The collaboration I have witnessed by our local, state and federal partners is admirable and humbling," he said.
"We must remain focused in our efforts to save lives. I ask you to join me in prayer. We have not lost hope!"
3 hr 30 min ago
Search and rescue crews include members from Mexico and Israel
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
There are four task force teams working on search and rescue efforts at the disaster site, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Comisky said in a press conference Friday.
The team includes Florida Task Force 1, which consists of Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue firefighters and three other task force teams from the state.
Task force members from Mexico and Israel, who arrived at the site Friday, are also taking part in search and rescue efforts.
While the collapse happened on US soil, the impact of the building collapse stretches far beyond US borders.
Dozens of citizens from countries across Latin America are missing, including those from Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, and Paraguay.
4 hr 15 min ago
Families left searching for loved ones as rescue efforts continue
At least 159 people remain missing after the building's partial collapse, leaving many family members frantic for information.
Sarina Patel told CNN that her uncle, his pregnant wife and their one-year-old daughter were all missing.
"We had tried calling them countless times, and there's just been no answers," she said. "We have a large extended family. They always stay in touch with someone everyday. They haven't contacted anybody. We've called multiple hospitals within that area and there's no sight of them anywhere."
Patel said the family were still hopeful "and praying for a miracle."
"We haven't received much updates yet," she said, adding that her uncle's mother had provided a DNA sample in case authorities require it for identification.
"The last time I spoke to [the missing family] was on Sunday," Patel said.
"I had actually called them to tell them I had just booked a flight to come visit, because they've been asking me to come see their home. And to meet their daughter, I haven't met her due to the pandemic."