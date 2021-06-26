Surfside mayor on 2018 structural report: Unclear what steps were taken to "address those cracks"

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25 in Surfside, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN that he has not seen the 2018 structural field survey report, which raised concerns about structural damage to the Champlain Towers' South, but said it's "unclear right now exactly what was going on in that building."

"I can't speak to that [report] because I haven't seen that; I'm going to get a copy of that this morning and take a look at it so I can give out accurate information regarding that," Burkett told CNN. "I understand from our building official, that it was in the form of the 2018 email that came from an engineer regarding those cracks."

Burkett said it's still "unclear what steps the building was taking to address those cracks" mentioned in the report.

According to the mayor, "the 40-year report had not been submitted yet."

"We had indications that it was on the way because it needed to be submitted within this year," said Burkett.

The report indicated that the engineer found no sign of immediate danger, CNN reported.

Watch the interview here: