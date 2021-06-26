Miami-Dade mayor says the fire at rescue site is hampering search efforts

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. CNN

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that rescue crews are continuing to face "incredible difficulties" due to an ongoing fire under the rubble.

"It's a very deep fire. It's extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire. So, they've been working around the clock, these fire rescue teams, these brave men and women, under the rubble to fix this problem so they can get on, but it is hampering our search efforts," Cava said during a news conference.

Cava detailed that the smoke from the fire "spread laterally throughout the pile" making it difficult to isolate the source and stop it.

The mayor also noted that rescue teams have created a trench to try and isolate the fire and continue to search for victims.

"We're using everything possible to address this fire. We are using infrared technology. We're using foam. We're using water. All the tactics that we can to contain the fire and minimize the smoke spread," Cava said.

Cava added: "Obviously, the smoke itself is the biggest barrier right now to proceeding in those areas. So, we created a trench using heavy equipment to try to isolate the fire and continue searching for victims in the part of the pile that we can access. No further victims have been found."