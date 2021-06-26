US
At least 159 missing after partial building collapse near Miami

By Fernando Alfonso III, Maureen Chowdhury and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 2:08 p.m. ET, June 26, 2021
20 min ago

Son of missing woman: "I just want my mom back"

Judy Spiegel.
Josh Spiegel, whose mother Judy Spiegel is missing, said his family is "just trying to keep it together" as they wait for rescue updates from the Surfside building collapse.

"As a doctor, I've taken care of a lot of burn patients and trauma patients, and this is not good. And I'm scared to death. I just want my mom back. And we're praying as much as possible. We just want more people to help. So, if there's anyone else that can help, that's all that we want. We love my mom. She's the most amazing person in the world. We would literally do anything because we know that she would do anything for us," Josh Spiegel told CNN.

Rachel Spiegel, daughter of Judy Spiegel, said that she is "very concerned."

She described her mother as "the best person in the world. She's so caring and loving. She loves my kids."

Rachel Spiegel said that one of her daughters offered to help find her grandma, because "she's really good at playing hide and seek, so she's probably hiding in her house. Can I go there with you? I know where she hides."

Judy Spiegel's husband was not in the building at the time of the collapse.

"My heart breaks for my dad, but at the same time, I'm just so thankful that he wasn't there, too. You know, obviously, the thought of losing my mom, who is my rock and my best friend and everything is the most awful thing, but I don't really know if I would be standing if I lost two," Rachel Spiegel said.

"I've never seen so much pain in all my family's eyes, and my heart is shattered," Josh Spiegel said.

The family is asking for as much help as possible as they continue to await to hear news about Judy Spiegel.

3 hr 23 min ago

Miami-Dade mayor says the fire at rescue site is hampering search efforts

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that rescue crews are continuing to face "incredible difficulties" due to an ongoing fire under the rubble.

"It's a very deep fire. It's extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire. So, they've been working around the clock, these fire rescue teams, these brave men and women, under the rubble to fix this problem so they can get on, but it is hampering our search efforts," Cava said during a news conference.

Cava detailed that the smoke from the fire "spread laterally throughout the pile" making it difficult to isolate the source and stop it.

The mayor also noted that rescue teams have created a trench to try and isolate the fire and continue to search for victims.

"We're using everything possible to address this fire. We are using infrared technology. We're using foam. We're using water. All the tactics that we can to contain the fire and minimize the smoke spread," Cava said.

Cava added: "Obviously, the smoke itself is the biggest barrier right now to proceeding in those areas. So, we created a trench using heavy equipment to try to isolate the fire and continue searching for victims in the part of the pile that we can access. No further victims have been found."

3 hr 39 min ago

No other victims have been found following the condo collapse, Miami-Dade mayor says

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said no other victims have been found in the rubble following the partial building collapse in Surfside, she said this morning during a news conference.

"No further victims have been found, as you've heard. The numbers are the same as they were yesterday; 127 have been accounted for," Cava said. "One hundred and fifty-nine unaccounted for. Four confirmed dead."

Cava added: "To the community and the world, please be patient. Please stand with us. Please continue your prayers. We are not going to stop. We need your support."

4 hr 7 min ago

Roof repair permit issued for Champlain Towers day before partial collapse

From CNN’s Casey Tolan

The town of Surfside issued a permit for roof repairs on the Champlain Towers South condo building the day before the structure collapsed, documents released Friday night show.

On June 23, the town issued a permit to “install roof safety anchors and provide stucco repairs” to a South Florida concrete company. The work included removing “the existing roof down to concrete deck” and replacing it, the permit said. 

The building fell the next day, in the early morning hours of June 24.

The company that was set to perform the work, Concrete Protection and Restoration LLC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. 

The town issued two other permits for work at the building last month, for electrical repair and “roof repair.” It’s unclear whether work had begun on those permits before the collapse. Both contractors declined to comment to CNN. 

Another document produced as part of the 2018 structural engineer’s report also noted that small portions of the building were “showing distress.” The report, conducted by engineer Frank Morabito for the building’s condo association, noted that about “2% of exterior columns have experienced concrete spalling” and about “5% of the balcony structural floor slabs showed hairline cracking at underside of the slab,” among other examples of cracking.   

It’s unclear whether these issues contributed to the collapse.

The report says the “general alignment” of the structure, as well as the concrete framing, roof membrane, and several other parts of the building, were in good condition. 

Surfside officials noted in the document that the report “was not formally submitted” to town officials by the condo association, but said Morabito provided it to the town after the building collapse.  

4 hr 15 min ago

SOON: Florida governor expected to speak at Surfside news conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at this news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.

4 hr 59 min ago

Surfside mayor on 2018 structural report: Unclear what steps were taken to "address those cracks"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25 in Surfside, Florida.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN that he has not seen the 2018 structural field survey report, which raised concerns about structural damage to the Champlain Towers' South, but said it's "unclear right now exactly what was going on in that building." 

"I can't speak to that [report] because I haven't seen that; I'm going to get a copy of that this morning and take a look at it so I can give out accurate information regarding that," Burkett told CNN. "I understand from our building official, that it was in the form of the 2018 email that came from an engineer regarding those cracks."

Burkett said it's still "unclear what steps the building was taking to address those cracks" mentioned in the report. 

According to the mayor, "the 40-year report had not been submitted yet." 

"We had indications that it was on the way because it needed to be submitted within this year," said Burkett. 

The report indicated that the engineer found no sign of immediate danger, CNN reported. 

5 hr 39 min ago

Surfside mayor recommends residents of Champlain North Tower to evacuate

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN on Saturday that he has recommended residents of Champlain Towers’ North Tower to evacuate out of "an abundance of caution." 

The Champlain North tower is located a block away from the South Tower, which collapsed Thursday. 

"I've recommended that that building be evacuated pending a thorough structural investigation," Burkett said. 

"Because I don't think people need to live with the possibility, or the thought that their" building may collapse, Burkett added. 

"It had the same developer, it probably had the same materials, they probably had the same plans, and people are asking me is the building safe, and I can't tell them it is safe," Burkett said.

5 hr 44 min ago

President Biden set to receive updates on collapsed building while at Camp David

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Biden is set to receive updates from his homeland security team this weekend on the collapsed condo building near Miami Beach, according to White House officials.

Biden is spending Saturday and Sunday with family at Camp David, but officials say he’ll receive briefings each day over the phone and from a traveling national security adviser, Yohannes Abraham. 

Biden has been following developments closely and has told aides to provide whatever assistance the state needs, including mortuary facilities if bodies begin emerging from the rubble.

“There's nothing worse than having to wait and wonder what happened,” Biden said Friday. “It’s a tough, tough time. There's so many people waiting. ‘Are they alive? Will they be -- what will happen?’ And so, our heart goes out to them.”

White House officials believe a potential trip to Florida for Biden to visit families and the site is still a way off, as the same resources being used in the recovery efforts (fire and police departments) would be needed for a presidential visit.

Earlier: Biden spoke Friday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing a federal emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County, which freed up money and resources to assist in recovery efforts. A White House official said Biden signed the order very soon after receiving it late Thursday.

The phone call was professional and focused on providing Florida the help it needs, the official said.

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA to coordinate relief efforts and provide equipment to assist with debris removal. The agency has deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team to Florida and two FEMA search and rescue teams are on site. They have also provided building science experts, according to the White House.

A team of White House officials, led by homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood Randall, has been keeping tabs on the incident from Washington.

6 hr 12 min ago

Miami-Dade mayor on the 2018 report: "We are going to get to the bottom of what happened"

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

When asked about the reporting that in 2018 there was an inspection done of the Surfside building that collapsed showing there were cracks in the structure that required fixing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said “we are going to get to the bottom of what happened at this particular building.”

“Clearly, our buildings need to be structurally sound. We need to have regular reviews, and to the extent that we need to change laws, we will change laws, and we will make sure these things do not happen in the future,” Cava told CNN. “For now, we're focused on the families waiting for their loved ones and the search for survivors.”

Cava said search and rescue teams continue “working feverishly,” and are “leaving no stone unturned.”  

“They are telling us that they are pushing forward because they do believe they could still find people in the rubble, alive. So we are on the search phase and that is our sole focus,” Cava added.

Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence near the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Florida, Friday, June 25.
