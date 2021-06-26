Son of missing woman: "I just want my mom back"

Judy Spiegel. Courtesy Spiegel Family

Josh Spiegel, whose mother Judy Spiegel is missing, said his family is "just trying to keep it together" as they wait for rescue updates from the Surfside building collapse.

"As a doctor, I've taken care of a lot of burn patients and trauma patients, and this is not good. And I'm scared to death. I just want my mom back. And we're praying as much as possible. We just want more people to help. So, if there's anyone else that can help, that's all that we want. We love my mom. She's the most amazing person in the world. We would literally do anything because we know that she would do anything for us," Josh Spiegel told CNN.

Rachel Spiegel, daughter of Judy Spiegel, said that she is "very concerned."

She described her mother as "the best person in the world. She's so caring and loving. She loves my kids."

Rachel Spiegel said that one of her daughters offered to help find her grandma, because "she's really good at playing hide and seek, so she's probably hiding in her house. Can I go there with you? I know where she hides."

Judy Spiegel's husband was not in the building at the time of the collapse.

"My heart breaks for my dad, but at the same time, I'm just so thankful that he wasn't there, too. You know, obviously, the thought of losing my mom, who is my rock and my best friend and everything is the most awful thing, but I don't really know if I would be standing if I lost two," Rachel Spiegel said.

"I've never seen so much pain in all my family's eyes, and my heart is shattered," Josh Spiegel said.

The family is asking for as much help as possible as they continue to await to hear news about Judy Spiegel.