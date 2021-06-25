US
At least 99 unaccounted for after partial building collapse near Miami

By Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:21 AM ET, Fri June 25, 2021
3 min ago

What we know about those missing in the building collapse

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop

At least 99 people were unaccounted for after part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday, authorities said.

Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site near Miami since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell at about 1:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Here's what we know about the missing:

  • Family of Paraguay's first lady: The sister and brother-in-law of Paraguay's first lady, Silvana López Moreira, live with their three children on the 10th floor of the partially collapsed building, and Paraguay's ministry of external relations has not been able to locate the family, the ministry told CNN en Español. A total of six Paraguayans are unaccounted for, the ministry tweeted.
  • Venezuelans missing: Brian Fincheltub, Venezuela's consular affairs director, tweeted the consulate has identified four of its citizens who are not accounted for and who were believed to be in the building.
  • Jewish community members missing, rabbi says: Some members from the The Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue are among the 99 people unaccounted for, Rabbi Sholom Lipskar told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "This is something that transcends our capacity for understanding," Lipskar said about the collapse. "It's a reality, we accept it and we have to learn as we do in our culture of resilience to move forward."
  • Uruguayan citizens missing: Three Uruguayan citizens are among the missing, according to the consulate in Miami. The consulate is in contact with local authorities and with the families of the people missing, said Consul General Eduardo Bouzout.
  • Nine Argentines, including a couple and their daughter: Argentines Andrés Galfrascoli, 45, his partner Fabián Nuñez, 55, and their daughter, Sofía Galfrascoli Núñez, 6, are among the missing, according to a friend. The three were on vacation in Florida, staying at the condo of a friend, Nicolás Fernández. Nine Argentines were missing as of Thursday afternoon, the country's consulate in Miami said on Twitter.

7 min ago

Surfside will again see thunderstorms like the one that that paused rescue work yesterday

From CNN's Haley Brink

After a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, authorities had to pause their search and rescue efforts on Thursday morning due to a thunderstorm in the area.

Here's Friday's weather forecast for Surfside:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms due to onshore flow, warm lows around 80 and highs around 85. Not much overnight cool relief and it's humid so it'll feel more like the upper 80s overnight and low 90s during the day. It is quite breezy too, with sustained winds of 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph through the weekend.
14 min ago

Florida remains under a state of emergency to address building collapse

People wait for information after a partial building collapse on Thursday, June 24, in Surfside, Florida.
People wait for information after a partial building collapse on Thursday, June 24, in Surfside, Florida. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Florida remains under a state of emergency after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday night to provide assistance for the families impacted by the collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside.

The declaration allows all necessary resources to be diverted to the area including law enforcement and other emergency personnel, the order said.

President Biden approved the declaration, which gave FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security the power “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," according to a White House press release.

At least one person died in the collapse, 37 people were pulled from the rubble and at least 99 people still remain unaccounted for.

15 min ago

"We all know somebody that's been affected by this," a Surfside resident says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Jeffrey Rose's parents own an apartment in the building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, early Thursday. "Luckily, they went out of town last week," he said, but the residential complex holds many memories for him.

"My son learned to swim in the pool at the building behind us. I had his first birthday there. I had my 35th birthday there. My son plays tennis right behind us at the community center," he told CNN.

The Surfside community is a small, family-oriented and tight-knit community, Rose added.

"Everyone has some connection, with somebody in this building," he said. "A lot of people really just want to know what they can donate, what they can do. They're opening up their homes, if people need somewhere to stay ... We all know somebody that's been affected by this." 

The building's collapse has been a "terrible tragedy" for a lot of people in the neighborhood, Rose added.

"They are just hoping, you know, for a miracle right now, to find somebody," he said Friday.

24 min ago

A residential building partially collapsed near Miami yesterday. Here are the latest updates.

People look at a portion of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on June 24 in Surfside, Florida.
People look at a portion of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on June 24 in Surfside, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rescue efforts continue after a residential building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed early Thursday.

Here's what we know so far:

  • The impacted residents: The collapse killed at least one person, officials said. Thirty-seven people were pulled out of the rubble following the building collapse, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said. At least 11 people with injuries have been treated and four of those were transported, the assistant chief said.
  • The building: The building has 12 stories and had 136 units, according to Jadallah.
  • The investigation: There is still no official cause of the partial building collapse, the mayor of Miami-Dade county, Daniella Levine Cava, said. Structural engineers will be involved in the investigation as well as the city of Surfside and the fire department, she added. Authorities will investigate after search and rescue operations are completed.
  • The accounted and unaccounted for: Cava said there are 102 people who have been accounted for following the partial building collapse. Their locations are known and they are safe. There are still at least 99 people who are unaccounted for, she added.
  • The state of emergency: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to provide assistance for the families impacted by the collapse. The state of emergency declaration will allow all necessary resources to be diverted to the area including law enforcement and other emergency personnel, the order said.