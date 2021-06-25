At least 99 people were unaccounted for after part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday, authorities said.
Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site near Miami since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell at about 1:30 a.m. ET Thursday.
Here's what we know about the missing:
- Family of Paraguay's first lady: The sister and brother-in-law of Paraguay's first lady, Silvana López Moreira, live with their three children on the 10th floor of the partially collapsed building, and Paraguay's ministry of external relations has not been able to locate the family, the ministry told CNN en Español. A total of six Paraguayans are unaccounted for, the ministry tweeted.
- Venezuelans missing: Brian Fincheltub, Venezuela's consular affairs director, tweeted the consulate has identified four of its citizens who are not accounted for and who were believed to be in the building.
- Jewish community members missing, rabbi says: Some members from the The Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue are among the 99 people unaccounted for, Rabbi Sholom Lipskar told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "This is something that transcends our capacity for understanding," Lipskar said about the collapse. "It's a reality, we accept it and we have to learn as we do in our culture of resilience to move forward."
- Uruguayan citizens missing: Three Uruguayan citizens are among the missing, according to the consulate in Miami. The consulate is in contact with local authorities and with the families of the people missing, said Consul General Eduardo Bouzout.
- Nine Argentines, including a couple and their daughter: Argentines Andrés Galfrascoli, 45, his partner Fabián Nuñez, 55, and their daughter, Sofía Galfrascoli Núñez, 6, are among the missing, according to a friend. The three were on vacation in Florida, staying at the condo of a friend, Nicolás Fernández. Nine Argentines were missing as of Thursday afternoon, the country's consulate in Miami said on Twitter.