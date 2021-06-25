Paraguay's first lady is in Florida as search continues for her sister and family

Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira is in Florida as the search goes on for her sister and the family of her sister in the Surfside, Florida, building collapse.
The office of communication of the presidency of Paraguay confirmed to CNN en Español that the first lady, her parents and her brother in law’s parents arrived in Florida Thursday.
The sister of the first lady, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and three children were in the United States to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at the time of the Miami building collapse, according to Paraguay's Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo.
They are among six Paraguayans who are unaccounted for following the building collapse.
Acevedo told CNN en Español on Thursday that members of the first lady's family "went there to get vaccinated, they left with the whole family and what happened was unpleasantly inevitable, and at this moment we want to check if they are indeed among the traceable. Our consulate team is visiting all the hospitals in Miami in case they have been hospitalized, so far our report is negative; we are in uncertainty, it discourages to be in the category of missing because there are six Paraguayans despite belonging to the presidential family; obviously, the President is shocked like his wife by this event."
"The Foreign Ministry is in permanent communication with the Presidency and everything we know about the Miami consulate and everything that concerns this tragic situation; we are sharing with them," he added.