Paraguay's first lady is in Florida as search continues for her sister and family

Kevin Spiegel and his two sons. Source: CNN

Kevin Spiegel and his two sons remain at the scene of the rubble praying their mother, Judy, will be found alive nearly 30 hours after the tragic collapse of the condo where Kevin and Judy lived.

Kevin was out of town when the collapse happened. "I woke up in the middle of the night...I looked at my phone. I had an email from Surfside about a traffic disturbance just to alert everybody — I noticed it was our building," Spiegel told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Sunday morning.

"I saw the building and the part of the building that was missing, that's where our apartment is... I knew exactly, I knew it has to be," he said.

Spiegel says his building is fairly modern. "It's only 40 years old. If you look at some of the buildings around us, the one next door is actually brand-new. But the one next to it is probably 50 or 60 years old. And it appears to be fine."

He says this past weekend, there was some water coming up in the complex's garage.

"Whether that was the real sign that there was something wrong, I don't know," he said.

The family just wants their mother back but know the likelihood of finding her alive dwindles with each passing hour.

"It's an evolving scene as you can see behind us. Today we were a little shocked of the amount of fires that are breaking out in the debris and the smoke and the water. That's not a good sign. So, but we're dealing day by day....But it's not a promising sight if you've been here," son Kevin Spiegel told CNN.

He wants the world to know his wife was the most amazing woman. "Judy was a philanthropist. She raised money for the children's hospital...She was a wife, she was a mother, and she was a grandmother. And she was unbelievable. She was full of life. She looked half her age. She was so fit, so thin, and she really kept — she was the glue that kept our family together," her husband said.

"We are hopeful that today will be the day that they find our mom, and that she's brought home to us safe," her son Josh said.

Watch Dr. Sanjay Gupta's interview with the Spiegel family: