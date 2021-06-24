Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett confirms that there is at least one fatality from Thursday’s early morning building collapse.

According to Burkett, the person was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

“This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don’t fall down," Burkett told CNN’s Leyla Santiago.

The mayor told reporters that ten people were treated on scene and that the building has been cleared.

The mayor went on to say that the building was undergoing roof work, but he couldn’t say whether that was a contributing factor to the collapse.