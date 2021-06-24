Kimberly Morales lives in the building across the street from the one that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, and was awoken by building alarms going off.

"I woke everyone up in the room because when I looked out the window, I saw everyone outside," she told CNN. "I told everyone to hurry up and leave the building."

She says she didn't hear the building collapse, but when they got outside, they saw a significant portion of the building was missing.

She's now in a community center with other evacuees.

Morales took this video of the scene: