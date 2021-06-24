Florida is under a state of emergency to address building collapse

Florida remains under a state of emergency after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday night to provide assistance for the families impacted by the collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside.

The declaration allows all necessary resources to be diverted to the area including law enforcement and other emergency personnel, the order said.

President Joe Biden also approved the declaration, which gave FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security the power “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," according to a White House press release.

At least one person died in the collapse, 37 people were pulled from the rubble and at least 99 people still remain unaccounted for.