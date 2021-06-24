Surfside mayor says they're worried the rest of the partially collapsed building could fall, too

The Mayor of Surfside, Florida expressed concern Thursday that the part of building that is still standing may collapse, too.
“We are afraid the building may be in danger of additional collapse,” Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN affiliate WSVN.
“The problem is the building has literally pancaked. It has gone down and I mean, there’s just feet in between stories where there were ten feet. That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean to me that we are going to be successful, as successful as we want to be to find people alive,” Burkett said.
Burkett praised the firefighters and first responders for continuing their efforts despite the fact the building may collapse.
“Those guys, those guys deserve all of our respect and credit and anything else we can give them because they are real heroes,” Burkett said.