US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Partial building collapse near Miami

By Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:53 a.m. ET, June 24, 2021
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 11 min ago

51 people assumed to be living in collapsed building are not accounted for, commissioner says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman said, as of right now, 51 people who were assumed to have been living in the partially collapsed part of the building have not been accounted for.

Heyman told CNN those people have "not either called out or had people call in to reach them."

Emergency officials are asking people to call 305-614-1819 to report that they are safe or for family members to report their relatives missing.

The commissioner said it is not clear if all 51 people were in the building when it fell because of "vacations or anything else, so we're still waiting and unfortunately the hope is still there, but it is weaning."

Heyman said crews have completed searching and are now shifting to recovery efforts. She said fire rescue and first responders have gone entirely through the building that did not fall, and the part that was partially compromised.

"The rest of the search and rescue efforts has been done by man power on the outside, search on the barrier quarters, also with drones and with dogs. It has shifted now or started to shift to recovery," she said.

She said about 40 people have been evacuated, according to their records. Some of them were helped by other people, she said.

But, Heyman said crews are in "pause mode" right now because of a thunderstorm that has moved into the area.

1 hr 4 min ago

Surveillance video purports to show moment Florida building collapsed

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

New video, obtained by a local Fox Sports radio anchor, appears to show the moment that a condo building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning. 

In the video, obtained by Fox Sports 640 South Florida's talk show host Andy Slater, it purportedly shows the building collapsing first from the middle.

The front, and back of the building appears to remain standing. Nine seconds later, the back of the building begins to collapse.

WATCH:

1 hr 31 min ago

Florida governor: We are bracing for some bad news

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Source: WFTS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues from the Surfside collapse but, "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

DeSantis thanked first responders during a news conference in Tampa Thursday morning.  

"The quick response was very important and I do think it saved lives," DeSantis said. "I want to thank the folks for their bravery in doing that," the governor continued.

DeSantis said he has spoken to the Surfside, Florida, mayor and local officials and dispatched emergency response personal to the area to assist. 

The governor said he will be traveling to South Florida later today. 

1 hr 55 min ago

Search and rescue process could take a week, Surfside town manager says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Surfside Town Manager Andy Hyatt told reporters Thursday that the search and rescue effort at Champlain Towers South could take a week. 

“This is not something that is going to be brief. It’s going to be something that is for the long term and possibly at least a week,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt said the town has been in touch with both US Senators from Florida, the governor and the county mayor. He said they are “very appreciative” of the support they are getting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said they have moved in heavy equipment to assist in the effort. He said firefighters and first responders are working to shore the building up from the inside and they continue to “tunnel in to locate additional survivors.” 

Jadallah said the search and rescue effort is ongoing.

2 hr 3 min ago

Here is what we know so far about the building that collapsed

A residential building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed early Thursday. Here is what we know about the building so far:

  • The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue, a few miles north of Miami Beach.
  • It was built in the 1980s, according to the Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, and was "not lowly occupied."
  • The building has 12 stories and had 136 units. About 55 apartment units collapsed, according to Ray Jadallah of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
2 hr 16 min ago

Strong storm imminent in Surfside, Florida, as search efforts continue in collapsed building

From CNN's Judson Jones

A strong storm with gusty winds, lightning and possible waterspouts is heading westward toward the coastal Miami Metro area, which could impact search and rescue efforts around the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

This activity should move over coastal areas in the next 15 minutes or so.

Continued showers and more storms are possible through the morning hours and once the sea breeze kicks in, the rain should move further inland today.

 

2 hr 25 min ago

Half of the units in the building have collapsed, Miami-Dade mayor says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Source: WPLG

The mayor of Miami-Dade said Thursday that half of the units in Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, have collapsed.

“A massive search and rescue is underway and we know we are going to do everything we can possibly to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Thursday.

The mayor said the building is 12 stories and has more than 130 units.

2 hr 26 min ago

Fire chief says search and rescue efforts are ongoing

Chief Ray Jadallah.
Chief Ray Jadallah. Source: WPLG

Chief Ray Jadallah with the Miami-Dade Fire Department said 35 people were rescued from inside the building following the overnight partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

"Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing," he said.
2 hr 26 min ago

A family reunification center has been set up for people looking for missing relatives

From CNN's Elise Hammond

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, in Surfside, Florida. 
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, in Surfside, Florida.  Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for missing people. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that is located at 9301 Collins Avenue.

Emergency officials are also asking for people to call 305-614-1819 if relatives are unaccounted for.

"Chaplains and victim advocates are on-site ready to support the survivors and family members who are in need of resources. Our social service agencies as well are coming in. They are going to be here to assist in the hours and days ahead," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference on Thursday morning.

The building partially collapsed overnight and at least one person is dead, official said.

The mayor said search and rescue operations is underway, adding that people need to let crews do their jobs.

"We need to allow them to do their work," she said. "We need to allow them to do their work because every minute in this search can make a huge difference."

Officials say people can also find additional resources, including family assistance at miamidade.gov/emergency.