Half of the units in the building have collapsed, Miami-Dade mayor says
The mayor of Miami-Dade said Thursday that half of the units in Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, have collapsed.
“A massive search and rescue is underway and we know we are going to do everything we can possibly to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Thursday.
The mayor said the building is 12 stories and has more than 130 units.
Fire chief says search and rescue efforts are ongoing
Chief Ray Jadallah with the Miami-Dade Fire Department said 35 people were rescued from inside the building following the overnight partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
"Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing," he said.
A family reunification center has been set up for people looking for missing relatives
A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for missing people. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that is located at 9301 Collins Avenue.
Emergency officials are also asking for people to call 305-614-1819 if relatives are unaccounted for.
"Chaplains and victim advocates are on-site ready to support the survivors and family members who are in need of resources. Our social service agencies as well are coming in. They are going to be here to assist in the hours and days ahead," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference on Thursday morning.
The building partially collapsed overnight and at least one person is dead, official said.
The mayor said search and rescue operations is underway, adding that people need to let crews do their jobs.
"We need to allow them to do their work," she said. "We need to allow them to do their work because every minute in this search can make a huge difference."
Earlier today, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said at least one person died in the collapse and at least 10 more were injured.
Officials have not detailed a possible cause for the collapse.
"I thought that any minute, we could be that same pile of rubble," says a resident who was rescued
When part of his residential building collapsed, Barry Cohen knew he needed to get out of his apartment. But when he looked down the hallway, he said, "there was nothing there."
"It was just a pile of dust and rubble and paint falling from the ceilings," he told CNN.
After not being able to find a way out of the building, he says he went to his balcony, and by that time, the fire trucks and police had arrived.
"It must have been 20 minutes, it felt like a lifetime that we were still stuck in this apartment on the balcony," he said, adding that when he, his wife and another resident were rescued from the balcony of his third floor apartment.
"When we were waiting for the firetruck to approach the building, the building was still shaking. It just seemed like it was very unsteady. And I just, you know, knowing how what it looked like outside my door, I thought that any minute, we could be that same pile of rubble."
Cohen, who lived in that apartment for three years, said he prayed while he was waiting to be rescued.
"I thought the whole building was going to just collapse. So once we were in the cherry picker, a feeling of relief just came over me that was incredible that I survived this tragedy," he added.
At least 11 streets closed due around the site of collapse in Surfside, Florida
Miami-Dade Police are asking residents to "expect heavy traffic delays in the area and seek alternate routes" following the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
"Collins Avenue from 85th to 96th Street has been temporarily closed due to the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse," police said in a tweet.
Miami-Dade Transit advised travelers to expect significant delays to routes from the area, they said in a tweet.
Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted Thursday morning that "the state is standing by to provide assistance, as needed."
Mayor says a collapse like this is "less likely than a lightning strike"
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, but a collapse of this nature is “less likely than a lightning strike.”
“There is no reason for this building to go down like this unless someone literally pulls out the supports from underneath, or they get washed out, or there is a sinkhole, or something like that because it just went down,” Burkett told told CNN affiliate WSVN.
He said that the building was built in the 1980s.
The mayor said it is unclear how many people are missing, but estimated at least 30 units may have been impacted.
Burkett told the affiliate that dogs were deployed in the middle of the night, but in the very dangerous and dark conditions, “they did not get any hits.”
Surfside mayor says they're worried the rest of the partially collapsed building could fall, too
The Mayor of Surfside, Florida expressed concern Thursday that the part of building that is still standing may collapse, too.
“We are afraid the building may be in danger of additional collapse,” Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN affiliate WSVN.
“The problem is the building has literally pancaked. It has gone down and I mean, there’s just feet in between stories where there were ten feet. That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean to me that we are going to be successful, as successful as we want to be to find people alive,” Burkett said.
Burkett praised the firefighters and first responders for continuing their efforts despite the fact the building may collapse.
“Those guys, those guys deserve all of our respect and credit and anything else we can give them because they are real heroes,” Burkett said.
Eyewitness describes the moment he found a boy alive in the rubble
Nicholas Balboa was walking his dog near his home in Surfside, Florida, when he “felt the ground shake, felt like an earthquake.” When he got to the site, he found a building partially collapsed.
Just when he thought it was hard for anyone to survive the chaotic scene, he heard a cry for help.
“I was thinking to myself, 'how could anybody survive this?' As I was thinking that, I heard a voice yelling,” Balboa said, adding that as he got closer, he saw the boy “sticking his hand up through the debris."
"And I could see his hand and fingers wiggling," he said.
Balboa said he and another person climbed up the rubble to help, and then found police and firefighters to help.
“So then they began their efforts to get him out. It was him and his mother. We could hear him. We could see him clearly. His mom, we weren't able to see, we weren't able to hear her, so I don't know what her status is, but god willing, she's OK.”
The boy was under his bed frame and mattress, Balboa said.
“He was obviously sleeping,” he said. “I can only imagine how many people were in their apartments either sleeping or watching TV or just whatever, just living their lives, unbeknownst to them the building was about to break away," he said.
Describing the scene of the collapse, Balboa said, “it was almost out of a horror movie. I have no idea if it wasn't for us — myself and the other gentleman — being on the back side of the building and as quiet as it was, I have no idea how long it would have been until they found him.”