Video shows fire rescue personnel working to find people trapped under the rubble

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents Surfside, Florida, where the condominium collapsed, called for "whole of government... response," and said she has already coordinated with the White House for federal assistance.

"My responsibility is to make sure there can be no daylight between federal, state and local governments and ensuring we have the assistance of the federal government to make sure our community has the resources it needs," she said, speaking near the building collapse.

Wasserman Schultz said she had spoken with White House chief of staff Ron Klain while waiting for her flight back to Florida this morning and was assured the Biden administration "is making sure everything his place" to offer federal aide.

The Florida congresswoman then fought back tears as she described her visit to the site before the news conference.

"The humanity that we see, the evidence of people living their daily lives and everything evaporating in an instant is just enormously devastating," she said.

