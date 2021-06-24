US
Partial building collapse near Miami

By Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:05 a.m. ET, June 24, 2021
42 min ago

"It's completely gone in the back," says a neighbor, describing the scene of the collapse

A Surfside, Florida, resident Michael Ruiz described the scene. He lives near the partially collapsed building.

"Before just 2:00 in the morning — I live off of Collins Avenue — and I'm hearing, I would say, about 50 ambulances and fire trucks and fire rescues just driving by," Ruiz told CNN affiliate WPLG on Thursday morning.

Ruiz says he got a message from another neighbor mentioning the collapse.

"I came by, and I have never seen so many ambulances and police in my life all at once. It looked like something from, like, 9/11 literally," he added.

Ruiz said he was able to go to the back of the partially collapsed building. He says he took videos and photos, and that the entire building collapsed from the 14th floor.

"So there's a third of the entire building that you cannot see from the street, but it's completely gone in the back, towards the beach side." 

47 min ago

Here's what the building looked like before it collapsed

Authorities are on the scene of a "partial building collapse" in Surfside, Florida this morning.

Video from the scene shows huge piles of rubble near the damaged building as well as a large amount of first responders.

Here's what the building looked like before the overnight collapse:

52 min ago

The building is located in Surfside, Florida

The partially collapsed building is located in Surfside, Florida. Surfside is about 6 miles north of Miami Beach.

57 min ago

A multi-story building has partially collapsed near Miami, authorities say

Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a "partial building collapse," the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

In a separate news release, it said more than 80 rescue units were at the location, including Technical Rescue Teams, along with assistance from municipal fire departments.

CNN has reached out to Miami Beach Fire Rescue and the Miami Beach Mayor's office.