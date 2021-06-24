"It's completely gone in the back," says a neighbor, describing the scene of the collapse

A Surfside, Florida, resident Michael Ruiz described the scene. He lives near the partially collapsed building.

"Before just 2:00 in the morning — I live off of Collins Avenue — and I'm hearing, I would say, about 50 ambulances and fire trucks and fire rescues just driving by," Ruiz told CNN affiliate WPLG on Thursday morning.

Ruiz says he got a message from another neighbor mentioning the collapse.

"I came by, and I have never seen so many ambulances and police in my life all at once. It looked like something from, like, 9/11 literally," he added.

Ruiz said he was able to go to the back of the partially collapsed building. He says he took videos and photos, and that the entire building collapsed from the 14th floor.

"So there's a third of the entire building that you cannot see from the street, but it's completely gone in the back, towards the beach side."