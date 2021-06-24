A thunderstorm has paused rescue operations, county official says

It sounded like loud bang, almost like thunder, but no lightning or storm followed after. That is how Fiorella Terenzi described the moment a building next door to where she lives partially collapsed in the middle of the night.

"This rumbling was very different, very strange. And something was not right in this sound. It was too strong, too violent. It almost felt like a shock wave coming from the next building," she told CNN on Thursday.

She said she went outside on her balcony and saw dust in the air, saying the scene was "dramatic."

"That is when I realized that something is not right, and right away I went downstairs," she said.

Terenzi said she was familiar with the people who lived in the building. She said most of them live and work in Miami. She would see families and older people outside on their balconies or on the beach.

"I see them on the balcony outside sipping a coffee, doing yoga, doing some exercise. I see elderly people who walk even on the balcony walking around, doing some stretching. So I know these people," she said.

"This shouldn't happen. It doesn't make sense that a building where people live peacefully – family and children – in the middle of the night crumble. It doesn't make sense," she added.

CNN's Layla Santiago reports: